Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 12 Jul 2019 HIV positive boy den ...
Nation, Current Affairs

HIV positive boy denied admission to govt school in Tamil Nadu; probe ordered

PTI
Published Jul 12, 2019, 4:27 pm IST
Updated Jul 12, 2019, 4:27 pm IST
School Education Director has sought report from chief educational officer of the district regarding the denial of admission to the boy.
The headmaster, however, said he did not deny admission to the boy nor did he have the power to do so. (Representational Image)
 The headmaster, however, said he did not deny admission to the boy nor did he have the power to do so. (Representational Image)

Tiruchirappalli: An HIV-positive boy was allegedly denied admission to a government high school in Perambulur district, prompting the Tamil Nadu Education Department to order an inquiry.

School Education Director S Kannappan has sought a report from the chief educational officer of the district regarding the denial of admission to the boy, sources said.

 

The boy had been asked to come for admission to the school in Kolakkanatham in neighbouring Perambalur district about a week ago, but was turned away on Wednesday.

The sources Friday said the director of school education wanted to know why the boy was denied admission and what transpired during a meeting between the parents and the school headmaster, K Kamaraj.

There was allegedly a quarrel between the headmaster and the boy’s relatives over denial of admission “due to poor academic performance of the student”.

The headmaster, however, said he did not deny admission to the boy nor did he have the power to do so.

The headmaster and the Perambalur chief educational officer, Arul Rangan, said the boy would be given admission if he approached them.

...
Tags: hiv, aids, tamil nadu, admission
Location: India, Tamil Nadu


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Led by Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar, 10 of the 15 Congress MLAs in Goa joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

'Political prostitution' happened in Goa: Cong MLA on switching parties

Chief Medical officer (CMO) Baleswar, Dr Prapt Singh, said, ‘Yesterday, Dr Sunil Bisht visited the community centre in the morning. He found a person holding a syringe.’ (Photo: ANI)

Autorickshaw driver caught administering injection to pregnant woman, runs away

The speaker met them and took their resignations but did not take any decision saying he has to follow procedures and satisfy himself whether they were genuine and voluntary. (Photo: File)

We are confident of proving majority: K'taka CM wife Anitha Kumaraswamy

As TDP MLAs continuously tried to interrupt him, Reddy objected to their behaviour and commented that the TDP members were acting in a high-handed manner. (Photo: ANI)

Heated discussions in Andhra Pradesh Assembly, CM Jagan Reddy furious



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Now, non-Muslim tourists to get free 30-day liquor licence in Dubai

Visitors are informed to visit any MMI alcohol retail outlet with their passport and sign a form affirming that the buyer is a tourist.
 

Sameera Reddy and Akshai Varde blessed with baby girl; the actor shares first glimpse

Sameera Reddy and Akshai Varde. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Tamil Nadu: Man beaten mercilessly with rods for consuming beef soup

Mohammed Faizan was stabbed and attacked with rods. (Photo: FB)
 

Priyanka Chopra the only 'desi girl', no one can take her place: Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra and Priyanka Chopra.
 

India prepares to land rover on moon in global space race

The Indian Space Research Organization plans to launch a spacecraft using home grown technology on Monday, and it is scheduled to touch down on the moon September 6 or 7. (Representational Image)
 

In a first, Punjab hospital opens mobile de-addiction centre

The mobile de-addiction centre is treating patients who are addicted to using their smartphones. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

MPs not frequenting their constituencies have rough time: Shashi Tharoor

The third edition of the South Asia Conclave organized by Oxford University Press witnessed researchers, policymakers, bureaucrats, academicians, and journalists from debating contemporary ideas that define modern South Asia. (Photo: File)

Floods spread to new areas in Assam, affect over 4 lakh citizens

The 17 affected districts are Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Darrang, Baksa, Barpeta, Nalbari, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Nlorigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Majuli, Jorhat and Dibrugarh. (Photo: AFP)

UP man dies from heart attack in bus, wife asked to get off with body

Raju Misra, 37, was travelling from Bahraich to Lucknow when he suffered from a heart attack during a journey. He died before he could get any help. (Photo: Representational I File)

'Will allot slot for trust vote when CM seeks it,' says K'taka Speaker

'Whenever he tells me that he wants to move the trust motion, the very next day I will put it in the business of the day,' he added. (Photo: File)

176 died in Bihar due to Acute Encephalitis this year, 872 cases reported

MoS for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Friday informed the Lok Sabha that as many as 872 cases of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) were reported in Bihar in the year 2019. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham