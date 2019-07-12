Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 12 Jul 2019 Floods spread to new ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Floods spread to new areas in Assam, affect over 4 lakh citizens

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : INDRASHISH MITRA
Published Jul 12, 2019, 4:09 pm IST
Updated Jul 12, 2019, 4:09 pm IST
According to data provided by the Central Water Commission, several rivers are flowing above the danger mark.
The 17 affected districts are Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Darrang, Baksa, Barpeta, Nalbari, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Nlorigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Majuli, Jorhat and Dibrugarh. (Photo: AFP)
 The 17 affected districts are Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Darrang, Baksa, Barpeta, Nalbari, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Nlorigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Majuli, Jorhat and Dibrugarh. (Photo: AFP)

Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam worsened dramatically further on Thursday with the number of people affected rising to over 4 lakh from 2 lakh since Wednesday.

(Photo: ANI)(Photo: ANI)

 

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the number of affected districts has increased from 11 to 17 on Thursday as fresh areas were inundated overnight. Though no casualty was reported on Thursday, the total number of affected people stands at 4,23,386.

(Photo: ANI)(Photo: ANI)

The 17 affected districts are Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Darrang, Baksa, Barpeta, Nalbari, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Nlorigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Majuli, Jorhat and Dibrugarh.

(Photo: ANI)(Photo: ANI)

Dhemaji remained by far the worst-hit district in the state with more than 80,000 people affected. In Lakhimpur and Bongaigaon districts, an upwards of 72,000 people have been directly affected in the floods.

(Photo: ANI)(Photo: ANI)(Photo: PTI)(Photo: PTI)

According to data provided by the Central Water Commission, several rivers are flowing above the danger mark. These are the Brahmaputra at Nematighat (Jorhat) and Tezpur (Sonitpur), Dikhow at Sivasagar, Dhansiri (S) at Numaligarh (Golaghat), Jia Bhoroli at NT Rd Crossing (Sonitpur), Puthimari at NH Rd Crossing (Kamrup) and Beki at Barpeta.

(Photo: ANI)(Photo: ANI)

Floodwaters have also entered the Kaziranga National Park and nearly 40pc of the park's area is under water. Animals are taking shelter on highlands in the park. Authorities have imposed speed restrictions for vehicles moving on NH-37 that skirts the park's southern boundary to prevent animals from being hit while crossing the highway in search of higher grounds and food.

...
Tags: assam floods, affected people, 17 districts, guwahati, dhemaji
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Led by Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar, 10 of the 15 Congress MLAs in Goa joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

'Political prostitution' happened in Goa: Cong MLA on switching parties

Chief Medical officer (CMO) Baleswar, Dr Prapt Singh, said, ‘Yesterday, Dr Sunil Bisht visited the community centre in the morning. He found a person holding a syringe.’ (Photo: ANI)

Autorickshaw driver caught administering injection to pregnant woman, runs away

The speaker met them and took their resignations but did not take any decision saying he has to follow procedures and satisfy himself whether they were genuine and voluntary. (Photo: File)

We are confident of proving majority: K'taka CM wife Anitha Kumaraswamy

As TDP MLAs continuously tried to interrupt him, Reddy objected to their behaviour and commented that the TDP members were acting in a high-handed manner. (Photo: ANI)

Heated discussions in Andhra Pradesh Assembly, CM Jagan Reddy furious



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Now, non-Muslim tourists to get free 30-day liquor licence in Dubai

Visitors are informed to visit any MMI alcohol retail outlet with their passport and sign a form affirming that the buyer is a tourist.
 

Sameera Reddy and Akshai Varde blessed with baby girl; the actor shares first glimpse

Sameera Reddy and Akshai Varde. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Tamil Nadu: Man beaten mercilessly with rods for consuming beef soup

Mohammed Faizan was stabbed and attacked with rods. (Photo: FB)
 

Priyanka Chopra the only 'desi girl', no one can take her place: Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra and Priyanka Chopra.
 

India prepares to land rover on moon in global space race

The Indian Space Research Organization plans to launch a spacecraft using home grown technology on Monday, and it is scheduled to touch down on the moon September 6 or 7. (Representational Image)
 

In a first, Punjab hospital opens mobile de-addiction centre

The mobile de-addiction centre is treating patients who are addicted to using their smartphones. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

UP man dies from heart attack in bus, wife asked to get off with body

Raju Misra, 37, was travelling from Bahraich to Lucknow when he suffered from a heart attack during a journey. He died before he could get any help. (Photo: Representational I File)

'Will allot slot for trust vote when CM seeks it,' says K'taka Speaker

'Whenever he tells me that he wants to move the trust motion, the very next day I will put it in the business of the day,' he added. (Photo: File)

176 died in Bihar due to Acute Encephalitis this year, 872 cases reported

MoS for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Friday informed the Lok Sabha that as many as 872 cases of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) were reported in Bihar in the year 2019. (Photo: File)

Tamil Nadu: Man beaten mercilessly with rods for consuming beef soup

Mohammed Faizan was stabbed and attacked with rods. (Photo: FB)

Vikas Swarup appointed Secretary of Overseas Indian Affairs

Diplomat Vikas Swarup was appointed as Secretary, Overseas Indian Affairs, in the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham