Nation Current Affairs 12 Jun 2022 Westerly winds likel ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Westerly winds likely to delay onset of monsoon

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 12, 2022, 1:10 am IST
Updated Jun 12, 2022, 1:10 am IST
In 2020, the state recorded 738.2 mm rainfall between June 1 and September 30, which is around 44 per cent more than the normal 514 mm
The trough from northeast Madhya Pradesh to west central Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh coast at 0.9 km above mean sea level has become less marked. — Representational image/PTI
 The trough from northeast Madhya Pradesh to west central Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh coast at 0.9 km above mean sea level has become less marked. — Representational image/PTI

VISAKHAPATNAM: Dry spell is continuing over Andhra Pradesh with few centers reporting three degrees Celsius above normal temperature during the last 24 hours as the southwest monsoon has further delayed to set in over the state.

The normal date for monsoon onset over Kerala is June 1 and the onset over Andhra Pradesh is around June 5. But this season, the monsoon’s progress has been slow.

 

“Dry and weak westerly winds are delaying the onset of monsoon over Andhra Pradesh,” said director of IMD, Amaravati, Stella S.

She told Deccan Chronicle on Saturday evening that it would take another two to three days to assess the situation. Probably it would take one more week to cover the entire Andhra Pradesh, she said.

Andhra Pradesh recorded a total of 613.3 mm rainfall between June 1 and September 30 in 2021, which is around 19 per cent more than the normal 514 mm. In 2020, the state recorded a total of 738.2 mm rainfall between June 1 and September 30, which is around 44 per cent more than the normal 514 mm.

 

A report from IMD, New Delhi, said conditions were favourable for further advance of monsoon into some parts of north Arabian sea, remaining parts of Konkan, some parts of Gujarat state, most parts of Maharashtra, entire Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, some parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, west central and northwest Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours.

The trough from northeast Madhya Pradesh to west central Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh coast at 0.9 km above mean sea level has become less marked. Temperature rose by 3ºC in Machilipatnam, Nandigama and Gannavaram on Saturday.

 

...
Tags: dry spell andhra pradesh, temperature above normal, dry weak winds likely to postpone monsoon


Latest From Nation

Telangana State Congress president A. Revanth Reddy. (DC)

Congress protest on June 13 at ED office

Nayanathara and Vignesh Shivan visited Tirumala on Friday after their wedding held at Mahabalipuram on Thursday. (Twitter)

Nayanthara, Vignesh tender apologies to Balaji devotees

Subba Reddy (in picture) said, after a gap of over a decade, the TTD will be organising Kalyanamstu — the free mass marriages to the poor — on August 7 across the state. — DC Image

TTD to conduct Srivari Kalyanam in 8 US Cities

The IMD had also issued a heat wave warning for Saturday itself at isolated pockets in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda and Suryapet districts. — Representational image/DC

Southwest monsoon delayed, to reach TS within 48 hours



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Presidential election to be held on July 18

President Ram Nath Kovind (PTI)

Tamilisai Soundararajan figures in probables for President

Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan (DC)

Indian startups created value, wealth even during pandemic: PM Modi

Prime minister Narendra Modi (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Yasin Malik jailed for life in NIA terror funds case

JKLF chief Yasin Malik. (PTI)

Indian banks, rupee must play key role globally: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases a special series of coins during 'iconic week celebration' of the Ministry of Finance, in New Delhi, Monday, June 6, 2022. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is also seen. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->