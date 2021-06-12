Herbal medicines gain public favour in Andhra Pradesh

KAKINADA: Taking cue from Bonigi Anandaiah of Krishnapatnam in Nellore district, some people have taken to preparing herbal mixture, taking expert advice of Ayurvedic doctors. They are distributing it to the needy free of cost.

The approval given by the state government for Anandaiah’s potion seems to have triggered public interest in Ayurvedic herbal formulations, as many patients are succumbing to Covid-19 even after spending lakhs of rupees on allopathic treatment in private and corporate hospitals.

In general, people repose faith in Ayurvedic immune boosters. Even in villages like Anaparti, some people prepare Ayurvedic herbal preparations for free distribution to boost immunity. They claim that these formulations, much like Anandaiah’s preparation, would prevent Covid-19 and would also help in recovery of Covid patients. However, no expert has so far certified the efficacy of these formulations.

With plants and herbs being in abundance in East Godavari district, local traditional medicine practitioners are preparing some potions. Many are already distributing these to the people.

In Anaparthi village, a paddy trader Nallamilli Ramachandra Reddy is making use of two Ayurvedic experts in preparing a herbal mix. He supplies 20 varieties of herbs to them and the mixture is being prepared under a 400-year-old banyan tree at Anaparthi. He is distributing the preparation through volunteers in several villages in Anaparthi constituency. Local MLA Dr Sathi Suryanarayana Reddy is extending his support to its distribution in villages.

“People need not come to Anaparti to get the medicine as I am sending it to all villages and it is being distributed through volunteers appointed by the government,” said Ramachandra Reddy. He said that nearly 20,000 doses of his mixture are being prepared every day. After checking the response of the people who have consumed it, the number of doses will be increased to one lakh per day and it will be distributed throughout the district. He said he does not bother about the funds. “We spent Rs 25 lakh to save my relative who suffered from Covid-19 in a private hospital. But the relative succumbed to Covid. When we were in a grief mood, Anandaiah’s episode came out to the society and I consulted a traditional Guru in Dwarapudi village and he directed two Ayurvedic medicine experts Dr Manikanta Swamy and one more to prepare the medicine. Now we are happy to give such immune boosters to the people free of cost and we want to help for a healthy society,” he said.

Ramachandra Reddy also said that there was no negative feedback so far on his preparation. He said he would soon prepare a concoction to be used as eye drops to increase the oxygen levels in patients. Anaparti MLA Suryanarayana Reddy said that the medicine would help the people in improving their immunity.