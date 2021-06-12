Nation Current Affairs 12 Jun 2021 Dominica High Court ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Dominica High Court denies bail to Mehul Choksi, calls him 'flight risk'

PTI
Published Jun 12, 2021, 3:16 pm IST
Updated Jun 12, 2021, 3:23 pm IST
Choksi had approached the high court after the magistrate had rejected his bail petition
Antigua and Barbuda businessman Mehul Choksi is taken to a police van via a wheelchair by a police officer after attending a court hearing, in Roseau, Dominica. (AP)
 Antigua and Barbuda businessman Mehul Choksi is taken to a police van via a wheelchair by a police officer after attending a court hearing, in Roseau, Dominica. (AP)

New Delhi: The Dominica High Court has denied bail to fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi in the case of illegal entry into the island country after his mysterious disappearance from neighbouring Antigua and Barbuda where he is staying as a citizen since 2018, local Caribbean media reported.

The high court on Friday (local time) gave the ruling by concluding that Choksi was a "flight risk", did not have any ties with Dominica and the court could not impose any conditions which will stop him from leaving the country, news outlet Antigua Newsroom said.

 

Choksi had approached the high court after the magistrate had rejected his bail petition.

The 62-year old diamantaire, who has an Interpol Red Notice against him, had mysteriously gone missing on May 23 from Antigua and Barbuda where he has been staying since 2018 as a citizen after fleeing from India.

He was detained in the neighbouring island country of Dominica for illegal entry after a possible romantic escapade with his rumoured girlfriend.

Choksi's lawyers had filed a habeas corpus petition calling his arrest illegal and alleging that he was abducted, tortured and handed over to Dominica authority to deny him rights available to him in Antigua and Barbuda as a citizen.

 

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the External Affairs Ministry have sought to implead in the habeas corpus petition by filing two affidavits in the Dominica High Court, officials said here.

The central agency will focus on establishing criminal culpability of Choksi, fugitive status, pending warrants against him, Red Notice and charge sheets, while the External Affairs Ministry will argue that Choksi continues to be an Indian citizen, they said.

The affidavits, if admitted, will pave way for noted lawyer Harish Salve to plead Indian case in Dominica, they said.

 

Choksi, promoter of Geetanjali Gems and other famous diamond brands in India, had fled the country weeks before Rs 13,500 crore fraud in Punjab National Bank (PNB) allegedly involving him and his nephew Nirav Modi surfaced.

His lawyers alleged that he was kidnapped from Jolly Harbour in Antigua by policemen looking like Antiguan and Indian and brought to Dominica on a boat.

Choksi was also brought before a Roseau magistrate, on the orders of High Court Judge Bernie Stephenson, hearing the habeas corpus matter, to answer charges of illegal entry where he pleaded not guilty but was denied bail.

 

His lawyer in London Michael Polak has filed a complaint with Scotland Yard seeking a probe into alleged abduction and torture of his client.

Polak said Choksi was removed from Antigua and Barbuda, where as a citizen he enjoys rights to approach the British Privy Council as the last resort in cases on his citizenship and extradition, to Dominica where these rights are not available to him.

"The aim was to remove him from Antigua to Dominica to diminish his protection under the law. Choksi has ongoing proceedings in Antigua in regards to attempts by the prime minister to remove his citizenship, the only citizenship that he possesses, and to extradite him to India," he had said.

 

...
Tags: mehul choksi, bail, dominica high court, fugitive, antigua and barbuda


Latest From Nation

A health worker collects a swab sample from a laborer to test for COVID-19 at a construction site in New Delhi, India, Thursday, June 10, 2021. (AP)

India reports 84,332 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, its lowest in 70 days

The district officials estimate that the value of the stolen items could run into a few lakhs. — Representational image/PTI

Covid devices go missing in hospitals in AP's Chittoor district

Govt launches ‘MDAP’ app to eliminate delays in supplying life-saving drugs to Covid-19 and black fungus patients. — PTI

Govt app ensures drugs to Covid-19, black fungus patients in AP

Kadapa received the state’s highest rainfall at 286% above normal rainfall. — Representational image/PTI

South West monsoon sets in on a farmer-friendly note



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India reports 84,332 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, its lowest in 70 days

A health worker collects a swab sample from a laborer to test for COVID-19 at a construction site in New Delhi, India, Thursday, June 10, 2021. (AP)

Daily COVID-19 count in India remains below one lakh

A health worker collects a laborer's swab sample at a construction site to test for the coronavirus in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Centre places order for 44 cr doses of COVID-19 vaccines

Health workers administer COVID-19 vaccine doses to shopkeepers at a market in Bhopal, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Delhi unlock: Markets, offices to re-open; metro services to resume with conditions

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

Bombay HC asks Centre to look at Kerala, J&K pattern for door-to-door vaccination

The court also noted that it was very happy with the good job being done by the BMC. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham