Nation Current Affairs 12 Jun 2021 DC Impact: Restricti ...
Nation, Current Affairs

DC Impact: Restrictions on black fungus medicine removed in Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 12, 2021, 1:31 am IST
Updated Jun 12, 2021, 7:32 am IST
The government has also provided MDAP to hospitals for placing indents and making payments to Central Drug Stores for the drugs
The government has also provided a mobile application — MDAP — to hospitals for placing indents and making payments to Central Drug Stores for obtaining the drugs, included tocilizumab and remdesivir. — Representational image/PTI
 The government has also provided a mobile application — MDAP — to hospitals for placing indents and making payments to Central Drug Stores for obtaining the drugs, included tocilizumab and remdesivir. — Representational image/PTI

NELLORE: Responding to a news item published on Friday in these columns on difficulties being faced in obtaining drugs, such as amophotericin B injections, district authorities have said they are easing the process for hospitals and patients to secure these medicines.

An official statement on Friday informed that directions have been issued to provide drugs immediately. As per the statement, the health, medical and family welfare department had issued guidelines for issue of drugs for treatment of Mucormycosis on May 20, 2021 as well as on June 3, 2021. As per the guidelines, the government constituted a committee in every district for allocation of drugs for mucormycosis. Hospitals requiring the drugs have to submit patient-wise requests to the committee before the drugs required are allocated.

 

Committee members will sign the request for drugs the very next day to avoid delay in treatment of Mucormycosis (black fungus).

The government has also provided a mobile application — MDAP — to hospitals for placing indents and making payments to Central Drug Stores for obtaining the drugs, included tocilizumab and remdesivir.

Accordingly, authorities have issued 228 remdesivir  and liposomal amophotericin B injections to one P. Balakrishna Reddy and six vials to K. Syamalamma through MDAP app.

Authorities have advised hospitals treating patients diagnosed with mucormycosis to place indents only through the mobile app, so that medicines could be received without any delay.

 

...
Tags: government eases process to procure black fungus medicines, news item in deccan chronicle on difficulties in securing medicines, committees to oversee allocation of drugs for mucormycosis, government mobile application –mdap-to help hospitals in placing indents make payments, remdesivir amphotericin b procurement
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nellore


Horoscope 12 June 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The district officials estimate that the value of the stolen items could run into a few lakhs. — Representational image/PTI

Covid devices go missing in hospitals

Covaxin has been administered to millions of people in India and it was given approval for emergency use in 14 countries. — Representational image/DC

FDA says 'no' to use of Covaxin in US

Govt launches ‘MDAP’ app to eliminate delays in supplying life-saving drugs to Covid-19 and black fungus patients. — PTI

App ensures drugs to patients in time

Kadapa received the state’s highest rainfall at 286% above normal rainfall. — Representational image/PTI

South West monsoon sets in on a farmer-friendly note



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Daily COVID-19 count in India remains below one lakh

A health worker collects a laborer's swab sample at a construction site to test for the coronavirus in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Centre places order for 44 cr doses of COVID-19 vaccines

Health workers administer COVID-19 vaccine doses to shopkeepers at a market in Bhopal, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Delhi unlock: Markets, offices to re-open; metro services to resume with conditions

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

Bombay HC asks Centre to look at Kerala, J&K pattern for door-to-door vaccination

The court also noted that it was very happy with the good job being done by the BMC. (Photo: PTI)

DU might adopt the CUCET after board exam cancellation, officials report

DU admission process likely to begin from July 15, officials report. (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham