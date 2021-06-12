DC Impact: Restrictions on black fungus medicine removed in Andhra Pradesh

The government has also provided a mobile application — MDAP — to hospitals for placing indents and making payments to Central Drug Stores for obtaining the drugs, included tocilizumab and remdesivir. — Representational image/PTI

NELLORE: Responding to a news item published on Friday in these columns on difficulties being faced in obtaining drugs, such as amophotericin B injections, district authorities have said they are easing the process for hospitals and patients to secure these medicines.

An official statement on Friday informed that directions have been issued to provide drugs immediately. As per the statement, the health, medical and family welfare department had issued guidelines for issue of drugs for treatment of Mucormycosis on May 20, 2021 as well as on June 3, 2021. As per the guidelines, the government constituted a committee in every district for allocation of drugs for mucormycosis. Hospitals requiring the drugs have to submit patient-wise requests to the committee before the drugs required are allocated.

Committee members will sign the request for drugs the very next day to avoid delay in treatment of Mucormycosis (black fungus).

The government has also provided a mobile application — MDAP — to hospitals for placing indents and making payments to Central Drug Stores for obtaining the drugs, included tocilizumab and remdesivir.

Accordingly, authorities have issued 228 remdesivir and liposomal amophotericin B injections to one P. Balakrishna Reddy and six vials to K. Syamalamma through MDAP app.

Authorities have advised hospitals treating patients diagnosed with mucormycosis to place indents only through the mobile app, so that medicines could be received without any delay.