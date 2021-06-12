Nation Current Affairs 12 Jun 2021 3.40 lakh mothers to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

3.40 lakh mothers to get vaccination in Godavari districts

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 12, 2021, 1:16 am IST
Updated Jun 12, 2021, 7:38 am IST
ICDS officers and their staff are identifying the beneficiaries at the field level and administering vaccines to them
There are nearly 3.40 lakh mothers in both the districts, including 2.10 lakh in East Godavari and Rs.1.20 lakh in West Godavari. — Representational image/PTI
KAKINADA: While the second wave of Covid19 is receding, the East and West Godavari district administrations are gearing up to face a possible third wave that may affect children too.

The officials are conducting a survey on children in the age-group of 0-5 and of adolescent girls in these districts. Covid19 vaccinations for mothers began on Thursday.

 

There are nearly 3.40 lakh mothers in both the districts, including 2.10 lakh in East Godavari and Rs.1.20 lakh in West Godavari. Women and child welfare project director of East Godavari Satyavani said a survey is being conducted on mothers and children that will also ascertain their haemoglobin levels. The survey will be completed within a week. Vaccinations would follow for the mothers.

West Godavari project director for women and child welfare K Vijaya Kumari said there are 1.62 lakh children in the district. Vaccination will be given to all mothers other than the nearly 13,000 pregnant women. Lactating mothers (some 20,000) will also be given the jabs.

 

On Thursday, nearly 4,958 mothers were administered the vaccine.

East Godavari district collector Muralidhar Reddy said vaccination started for mothers of kids of up to five years old. ICDS officers and their staff are identifying the beneficiaries at the field level and administering vaccines to them.

The vaccination process for people above 45 years has been completed in Kakinada municipal corporation limits. As per the availability of the vaccine, it is being administered to the people in a phased manner and on priority basis. 

 

...
Tags: covid second wave, covid third wave, mothers of children 0-5 years given vaccine, survey of children 0-5 year age group, survey to ascertain haemoglobin levels, vaccination for mothers to begin, 45+ age group people vaccine in phases
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


