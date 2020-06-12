With no new COVID-19 cases in 3 days, Mandya could soon be free from virus

Mysuru: With no positive cases for the last three days, Mandya district is on the path to be free from COVID-19. Out of the total 334 COVID-19 cases, 255 have already been discharged so far. There are only 72 active cases, with all of them being treated at the designated hospital in Mandya.

Among the active cases, two are pregnant women, including one who is eight-months pregnant and the other four-months pregnant, 12 are below the age of 13, two are between 13 to 15 years of age and two are above 60.

Out of the total 334 cases, only three patients showed any COVID-19 related symptoms. The first patient was diagnosed with pneumonia, while the second showed symptoms of mild fever. The third patient suffered from a throat ache, Mandya district health officer, Dr HP Manchegowda, said.

Interestingly, only 39 patients out of the 334 are from Mandya, including four primary contacts of Tablighis who had visited Malavalli, and 17 of their primary contacts. Two are employees of Jubilant Pharmaceuticals, 13 are contacts of a Mumbai returnee P 869, and three frontline corona warriors. Rest are all outsiders, including one from Ranebennur, and as many as 294 from Mumbai.

Among the infected locals, three frontline corona warriors are now cured, including a child development protection officer of Malavalli taluk. The other two are from KRpet taluka.

One of them is a 46-year-old male police head constable at KR Nagar police station, who had gone to quarantine centres to write travel history of Mumbai returnees. The other is a 68-year-old woman gynaecologist who had been hired on a contract basis under the National Rural Health Mission for Kikkeri Community Health Centre. All three were given special farewell by the Mandya district administration.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, the police head constable said, "I still can't believe that I tested positive for COVID-19 as I did show any symtpoms. I was so happy to note that such excellent treatment was provided at a government set up. IGP Vipul Kumar, SP K Parashuram, ASP Shobha Rani, SI Byataraygowda spoke to me over the phone and instilled confidence in me. Since I had personally witnessed people recovering, I knew I would recover. I was in touch with my 19-year-old son and wife over the phone. I did not feel lonely during my hospitalisation as my focus was towards my recovery," he said.

The 68-year-old doctor, another old frontline worker, said, “I always stayed positive and confident. Though we often hear of complaints by few quarantined at institutions; some also escaped institutional quarantine, I am happy with the way I was taken care of."