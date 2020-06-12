79th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

287,166

8,852

Recovered

140,979

5,129

Deaths

8,107

241

Maharashtra94041445163438 Tamil Nadu3684119333326 Delhi3281012245984 Gujarat21554147431347 Uttar Pradesh116106971321 Rajasthan116008569259 Madhya Pradesh98496729420 West Bengal93283779432 Karnataka6041286269 Bihar5698293434 Andhra Pradesh5247286978 Haryana5209180745 Jammu and Kashmir4346150648 Telangana41111817156 Odisha3140213311 Assam305110985 Punjab2719216755 Kerala216290518 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura8661921 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3262855 Manipur304640 Puducherry132550 Nagaland127100 Mizoram8810 Arunachal Pradesh5720 Meghalaya43131 Sikkim1330
Nation Current Affairs 12 Jun 2020 Supreme Court to Tam ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Supreme Court to Tamil Nadu: Lay down mechanism for liquor sale in state

PTI
Published Jun 12, 2020, 4:31 pm IST
Updated Jun 12, 2020, 4:31 pm IST
A bench asked TASMAC to file affidavit within three weeks about the mechanism of sale.
Representational image.
 Representational image.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday allowed Tamil Nadu government to devise methods to sell liquor online or through physical sales saying it is not for the court to lay down norms, as how the liquor is to be sold.

The top court agreed with the contention of state government's firm, Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC), which sells alcoholic beverages in the state, that it cannot be instructed to sell liquor only through online and home deliveries.

 

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M R Shah asked TASMAC to file affidavit within three weeks about the mechanism of sale of liquor in shops.

On May 15, the top court had paved the way for reopening of state-owned liquor vends in Tamil Nadu by staying a Madras High Court order which had ordered their closure for the time being on the ground that there was violation of guidelines, such as social distancing, meant to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

It had stayed the May 8 order of the High Court after taking note of the appeal of state government's firm.

The TASMAC had contended that the High Court should not have imposed its own conditions for sale of liquor by entering into the state's domain of policy making.

It had argued that it was state's prerogative to decide how to conduct sale of liquor and contended that High Court cannot decide the mode of selling.

The Tamil Nadu government on May 8 had moved the top court challenging the High Court order saying that the closure of such shops would lead to "grave losses" in state's revenue and complete halt in commercial activities.

The High Court had ordered closure of liquor outlets noting that there were huge crowds and no social distancing was being maintained by tipplers. It, however, had allowed doorstep delivery of booze through online mode.

The state government firm, in its appeal, termed the High Court order a case of "judicial overreach" and said online sale and home delivery of alcohol were not possible in the entire state.

"It is pertinent that online modes of effective liquor sales are not even available in the vast majority of state at present and can only be implemented after following the due procedures under law," TASMAC said in the appeal.

"It is pertinent that in the state of Tamil Nadu all liquor retail is owned and operated by TASMAC thus the net effect of the High Court's order is complete and indefinite standstill of the sale of liquor in the state leading to grave losses to the state's revenue and commercial activity in the state," the plea said.

TASMAC said that there was as many as 10 PILs pending in the High Court on the issue and it has "reasons to believe that the entire batch of writ Petitions if not some have been filed by vested private interest, so as to make enormous commercial gains, from the unfortunate situation."

The state government firm referred to the apex court's observation in which it had asked states to consider non-direct contact or online sales and home delivery of liquor during the lockdown period to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Some of the petitioners, on whose plea the High Court ordered closure of liquor vends in the state, has also moved the apex court by filing caveat to ensure that they be also heard if the top court passes any order on the plea of TASMAC.

The high court order restraining sale of liquor off the counters was passed on a petition filed by advocate G Rajesh, besides a plaint from the actor Kamal Haasan-led Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM).

The High Court had said there was total violation of its interim order, when it declined to stay a government order allowing resumption of sale of liquor through outlets.

After a dry spell of 43 days due to the COVID-19 lockdown since late March, liquor sales resumed at TASMAC outlets in Tamil Nadu, except state capital Chennai, on May 7.

Heavy rush was witnessed at most places with people standing in serpentine queues even as the move to allow sale of liquor came in for flak from opposition parties and others, who raised apprehensions that it would lead to further spread of the novel coronavirus, which as of May 8 has affected over 6,000 people in the state.

Tamil Nadu had decided to open retail liquor outlets, citing relaxation of lockdown norms by the central government. Tipplers in border districts of the state were also making a beeline to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka where liquor sales resumed on May 4.

...
Tags: tamil nadu state marketing corporation limited (tasmac), liquor shops, coronavirus lockdown, supreme court of india
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Pic: Amulya Leona facebook page

Amulya Leona, the girl who raised pro-Pakistan slogans at anti-CAA rally granted bail

Maharashtra’s Lonar Lake water colour turning pinkish red in the last couple of days. (Photo- Twitter)

Lonar lake mysteriously turns pink

A medic interacts with a patient as a health workers looks on at a fever clinic in Bengaluru. — DC photo

Containment zones in Bengaluru rise as covid cases climb

Visuals of the injured being taken to a Sitamarhi hospital. (ANI)

Nepal border troops kill one, injure two others in alleged unprovoked firing



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC: It's OK to hold up workers' wages. But how can you not pay doctors?

The Supreme Court directed the Centre and the states not to take any action against companies unable to pay full wages. (PTI Photo)

Dead being stacked next to covid patients in hospitals shocks Apex Court

A woman and her three children, with two of them COVID-19 positive, wait for relatives outside a government hospital to return home, in New Delhi. PTI photo

Nepal border troops kill one, injure two others in alleged unprovoked firing

Visuals of the injured being taken to a Sitamarhi hospital. (ANI)

Small drop in corona positive cases in Tamil Nadu but no respite in Chennai

A firefighter sprays disinfectant as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in a containment zone in Chennai on May 11, 2020. (AFP)

In conversation with ex-envoy Nicholas Burns, Rahul slams Modi's leadership style

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the interaction.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham