79th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

287,166

8,852

Recovered

140,979

5,129

Deaths

8,107

241

Maharashtra94041445163438 Tamil Nadu3684119333326 Delhi3281012245984 Gujarat21554147431347 Uttar Pradesh116106971321 Rajasthan116008569259 Madhya Pradesh98496729420 West Bengal93283779432 Karnataka6041286269 Bihar5698293434 Andhra Pradesh5247286978 Haryana5209180745 Jammu and Kashmir4346150648 Telangana41111817156 Odisha3140213311 Assam305110985 Punjab2719216755 Kerala216290518 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura8661921 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3262855 Manipur304640 Puducherry132550 Nagaland127100 Mizoram8810 Arunachal Pradesh5720 Meghalaya43131 Sikkim1330
Nation Current Affairs 12 Jun 2020 Kerala ups COVID-19 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala ups COVID-19 testing as more expats return home

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SMITHA N
Published Jun 12, 2020, 3:05 pm IST
Updated Jun 12, 2020, 3:05 pm IST
Antibody test begins to check for community spread
Passengers arrive from Jeddah via Air India flight at Kochi International Airport, as part of an evacuation operation due to closure of commercial air services amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in Kochi. PTI photo
 Passengers arrive from Jeddah via Air India flight at Kochi International Airport, as part of an evacuation operation due to closure of commercial air services amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in Kochi. PTI photo

Kochi: The Kerala government has increased the number of tests for coronavirus infection as the number of expatriates returning to the state is on sharp rise along with the number of imported COVID-19 cases. The rapid antibody test to check for community transmission has started on Monday. The antibody test is being conducted among vulnerable groups like health workers, police personnel, media reporters, government employees, truck drivers and other high-risk sections with high social exposure.

On an average more than 3000 samples are being sent to testing per day. Till June 11, a total of 1,03757 samples had been sent for testing out of which results of 2873 are pending. In addition to this, 27118 samples were taken from priority groups as part of sentinel surveillance of which 25757 samples tested negative.

 

The number of positive cases through contact and patients with unknown source of infection are also on the rise. A total of 101 persons got virus infection through contact in last 11 days. However, as per the government data, the rate of infection though is only 15 per cent now which was 30 per cent earlier.

Many positive cases have been reported in antibody testing which will have to be confirmed through PCR (polymer chain reaction) test. The state government decided to conduct rapid anti body test to check for community transmission as the number of cases rapidly escalating. With easing of lockdown restrictions and high number of expatriates coming back from other countries and states, Kerala is reporting high number of imported cases.

Chief Minister while talking to media persons earlier said that the plan is to conduct 15,000 antibody tests per week among vulnerable groups. Initially, 10,000 testing kits have been distributed to Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kannur and Kasargod while 5000 kits were given to other districts.

Though the state government had tried to conduct antibody testing earlier during the initial phase of the pandemic, the plan could not be executed due to non availability of reliable testing kits.

The state reported 19 deaths due to virus infection so far. As many as 2244 COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala and the number of active cases is 1258.

More than one lakh expats to return soon

As per the state health department’s assessment, the number of active cases will increase rapidly as big number of non resident Keralites are expected to arrive from different parts of the globe. More than 1.25 lakh NRKs are expected to land in the state next couple of weeks. More than 400 special flights under Vande Bharat Mission will be operated from various countries, according to reports by regional media. Most of the returnees will be women, children and elderly.

...
Tags: coronavirus in kerala, kerala covid 19, covid19 testing labs, kerala covid testing
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


Latest From Nation

Visuals of the injured being taken to a Sitamarhi hospital. (ANI)

Nepal border troops kill one Indian national, injure two others

The Supreme Court directed the Centre and the states not to take any action against companies unable to pay full wages. (PTI Photo)

SC: It's OK to hold up workers' wages. But how can you not pay doctors?

Delhi high court.

Delhi high court not to entertain pleas on imposition of lockdown in Delhi

A woman and her three children, with two of them COVID-19 positive, wait for relatives outside a government hospital to return home, in New Delhi. PTI photo

Dead being stacked next to covid patients in hospitals shocks Apex Court



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC: It's OK to hold up workers' wages. But how can you not pay doctors?

The Supreme Court directed the Centre and the states not to take any action against companies unable to pay full wages. (PTI Photo)

Dead being stacked next to covid patients in hospitals shocks Apex Court

A woman and her three children, with two of them COVID-19 positive, wait for relatives outside a government hospital to return home, in New Delhi. PTI photo

Nepal border troops kill one Indian national, injure two others

Visuals of the injured being taken to a Sitamarhi hospital. (ANI)

Small drop in corona positive cases in Tamil Nadu but no respite in Chennai

A firefighter sprays disinfectant as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in a containment zone in Chennai on May 11, 2020. (AFP)

In conversation with ex-envoy Nicholas Burns, Rahul slams Modi's leadership style

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the interaction.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham