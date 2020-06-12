79th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

287,166

8,852

Recovered

140,979

5,129

Deaths

8,107

241

Maharashtra94041445163438 Tamil Nadu3684119333326 Delhi3281012245984 Gujarat21554147431347 Uttar Pradesh116106971321 Rajasthan116008569259 Madhya Pradesh98496729420 West Bengal93283779432 Karnataka6041286269 Bihar5698293434 Andhra Pradesh5247286978 Haryana5209180745 Jammu and Kashmir4346150648 Telangana41111817156 Odisha3140213311 Assam305110985 Punjab2719216755 Kerala216290518 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura8661921 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3262855 Manipur304640 Puducherry132550 Nagaland127100 Mizoram8810 Arunachal Pradesh5720 Meghalaya43131 Sikkim1330
Nation Current Affairs 12 Jun 2020 Karnataka Police fil ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka Police files chargesheet against man for planting IED at Mangaluru airport

PTI
Published Jun 12, 2020, 12:19 pm IST
Updated Jun 12, 2020, 12:19 pm IST
The detailed charge sheet says he had planted the explosive to trigger fear among the users of the airport.
A bomb disposal squad member prepares to blow up the IED Aditya Rao claimed to have kept in his laptop bag, which he planted at a ticket counter of the Mangaluru International Airport on January 20. (PTI)
 A bomb disposal squad member prepares to blow up the IED Aditya Rao claimed to have kept in his laptop bag, which he planted at a ticket counter of the Mangaluru International Airport on January 20. (PTI)

Mangaluru: Nearly five months after a bombscare hit the airport here, Karnataka Police have filed a 700-page charge sheet against accused Aditya Rao for planting the improvised explosive device (IED) to trigger fear.

The 'live' explosive device found in an unattended bag near the departure gate of the Mangaluru International Airport on January 20 ahead of the Republic Day triggered an alarm before it was defused and 36-year old Rao had surrendered to police two days later. The charge sheet was filed by investigating officer,

 

Assistant Commissioner of Police KU Belliappa in a Judicial Magistrate court here on Thursday after obtaining approval from the state Home Secretary and the district deputy commissioner, police said.

Rao is charged with placing a bag containing the IED near the ticket counter of the MIA terminal building after which he boarded an auto rickshaw and escaped.

He later surrendered before the police in Bengaluru and was arrested. A case under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was registered against him.

The detailed charge sheet, based on the reports from forensic laboratories, says he had planted the explosive to trigger fear among the users of the airport.

The process of investigation into the case was completed in April and the charge sheet was sent for the state governments approval, police said.

...
Tags: mangaluru, chargesheet, karnataka police, mangaluru bomb scare
Location: India, Karnataka, Mangaluru


