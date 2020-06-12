79th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

287,166

8,852

Recovered

140,979

5,129

Deaths

8,107

241

Maharashtra94041445163438 Tamil Nadu3684119333326 Delhi3281012245984 Gujarat21554147431347 Uttar Pradesh116106971321 Rajasthan116008569259 Madhya Pradesh98496729420 West Bengal93283779432 Karnataka6041286269 Bihar5698293434 Andhra Pradesh5247286978 Haryana5209180745 Jammu and Kashmir4346150648 Telangana41111817156 Odisha3140213311 Assam305110985 Punjab2719216755 Kerala216290518 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura8661921 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3262855 Manipur304640 Puducherry132550 Nagaland127100 Mizoram8810 Arunachal Pradesh5720 Meghalaya43131 Sikkim1330
India snubs Imran Khan's offer to share knowhow on cash transfers

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 12, 2020, 3:17 am IST
Updated Jun 12, 2020, 3:17 am IST
New Delhi said that its stimulus package is as large as Pakistan's annual GDP.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. (PTI)
 Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. (PTI)

New Delhi: India on Thursday snubbed an offer by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on sharing knowhow regarding cash transfer to people amid the coronavirus pandemic, with New Delhi saying that its stimulus package is as large as Pakistan's annual GDP.

According to recent reports from Islamabad, Khan’s popularity has waned sharply due to Pakistan’s ever-deepening economic crisis and observers feel his latest offer therefore could be a publicity stunt to divert attention from domestic criticism.

 

In it sreaction, dripping with sarcasm, the MEA  said, “Pakistan is better known for making cash transfers to bank accounts outside the country rather than giving to its own people. Clearly, Imran Khan needs a new set of advisers and better information. We all know about their debt problem (almost 90 per cent of GDP) and how much they have pressed for debt restructuring. It would also be better for them to remember that India has a stimulus package, which is as large as Pakistan's annual GDP.”

In reaction to a Pakistani media report, the Pakistani PM had tweeted, “According to this report, 34 per cent  of households across India will not be able to survive for more than a week without add assistance. I am ready to offer help and share our successful cash transfer programme lauded internationally for its reach & transparency, with India. (sic)”

Tags: imran khan, pakistan prime minister, direct benefit transfer, coronavirus lockdown
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad


