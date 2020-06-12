79th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

287,166

8,852

Recovered

140,979

5,129

Deaths

8,107

241

Maharashtra94041445163438 Tamil Nadu3684119333326 Delhi3281012245984 Gujarat21554147431347 Uttar Pradesh116106971321 Rajasthan116008569259 Madhya Pradesh98496729420 West Bengal93283779432 Karnataka6041286269 Bihar5698293434 Andhra Pradesh5247286978 Haryana5209180745 Jammu and Kashmir4346150648 Telangana41111817156 Odisha3140213311 Assam305110985 Punjab2719216755 Kerala216290518 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura8661921 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3262855 Manipur304640 Puducherry132550 Nagaland127100 Mizoram8810 Arunachal Pradesh5720 Meghalaya43131 Sikkim1330
Nation Current Affairs 12 Jun 2020 Do not consider Vija ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Do not consider Vijay Mallya's asylum application: India urges UK

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 12, 2020, 3:47 am IST
Updated Jun 12, 2020, 3:47 am IST
The statement comes amid media reports that Mallya has sought asylum in the UK on humanitarian grounds.
File image of Vijay Mallya. (PTI)
 File image of Vijay Mallya. (PTI)

New Delhi: India on Thursday said it has asked Britain “not to consider” any application from embattled liquor baron Vijay Mallya for asylum, with New Delhi saying there are “no grounds for his persecution in India”.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said, “After Vijay Mallya’s leave to appeal to the (British) Supreme Court, that application was rejected, we have been in touch with the UK side for his early extradition. And we have also requested the UK side not to consider his asylum if requested by him because there appear to be no grounds for his persecution in India.”

 

The MEA statement was made in response to queries on media reports that Mallya has sought asylum in the UK on humanitarian grounds under Article 3 of the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR). According to media reports, Mallya's latest move is likely to mean his extradition to India may not happen anytime soon.

A British High Commission spokesperson had recently said, “Vijay Mallya last month lost his appeal against extradition, and was refused leave to appeal further to the UK Supreme Court. However, there is a further legal issue that needs resolving before Mallya’s extradition can be arranged. Under United Kingdom law, extradition cannot take place until it is resolved. The issue is confidential and we cannot go into any detail. We cannot estimate how long this issue will take to resolve. We are seeking to deal with this as quickly as possible.”

According to recent media reports, Mallya was earlier this month denied permission to appeal to the UK’s Supreme Court against a British High Court order that upheld a 2018 ruling for his extradition to India to face fraud charges resulting from the collapse of his defunct company Kingfisher Airlines. In April this year, Mallya had lost his High Court appeal in London.

...
Tags: extradition of vijay mallya, vijay mallya case, kingfisher airlines case, vijay mallya in uk


