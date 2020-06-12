Containment zones in Bengaluru rise as covid cases climb

A medic interacts with a patient as a health workers looks on at a fever clinic in Bengaluru. — DC photo

With a spike in the number of Covid cases in the city, the civic agency Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagare Palike (BBMP) has increased the number of containment zones to 113 from 40 across the eight zones.

In eight wards the containment zone status has been 'extended' while the rest 105 have 'active' status.

The total number of positive cases in Bengaluru is 589 out of which it has 255 active cases. The West zone has the highest number of cases.

Mangammanapalaya, Padaryanpura, and S.K. garden have the highest number of active cases with 15, 70 and 24 cases,

Padaryanpura reported 66 per cent of the total number of overall cases in Bengaluru.

While the lockdown restrictions have been eased in the city, the BBMP health commissioners have been inspecting the restaurants and conducting surprise checks on hotels. The civic agency's marshals have collected Rs 69,400 as fine from 347 people for not wearing masks.

Migrants exodus continues

Last evening, two trains to Assam were announced by the South Western Railway for the guest workers. However, at 6 AM thousands of passengers descended on Bangalore Palace near Mount Carmel college. There was just At one toilet there and it was locked.

By afternoon the BBMP nodal officers reached the spot. Since last month the South Western Railway has run 225 shramik special trains to transport 3.25 lakh passengers.