79th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

287,166

8,852

Recovered

140,979

5,129

Deaths

8,107

241

Maharashtra94041445163438 Tamil Nadu3684119333326 Delhi3281012245984 Gujarat21554147431347 Uttar Pradesh116106971321 Rajasthan116008569259 Madhya Pradesh98496729420 West Bengal93283779432 Karnataka6041286269 Bihar5698293434 Andhra Pradesh5247286978 Haryana5209180745 Jammu and Kashmir4346150648 Telangana41111817156 Odisha3140213311 Assam305110985 Punjab2719216755 Kerala216290518 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura8661921 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3262855 Manipur304640 Puducherry132550 Nagaland127100 Mizoram8810 Arunachal Pradesh5720 Meghalaya43131 Sikkim1330
Nation Current Affairs 12 Jun 2020 Containment zones in ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Containment zones in Bengaluru rise as covid cases climb

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKSHEEV THAKUR
Published Jun 12, 2020, 4:11 pm IST
Updated Jun 12, 2020, 4:11 pm IST
The total number of positive cases in Bengaluru is 589 out of which it has 255 active cases
A medic interacts with a patient as a health workers looks on at a fever clinic in Bengaluru. — DC photo
 A medic interacts with a patient as a health workers looks on at a fever clinic in Bengaluru. — DC photo

With a spike in the number of Covid cases in the city, the civic agency Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagare Palike (BBMP) has increased the number of containment zones  to 113 from 40 across the eight zones.

In eight wards the containment zone status has been 'extended' while the rest 105 have 'active' status.

 

The total number of positive cases in Bengaluru is 589 out of which it has 255 active cases. The West zone has the highest number of cases.

Mangammanapalaya, Padaryanpura, and S.K. garden have the highest number of active cases with 15, 70 and 24 cases,

Padaryanpura reported 66 per cent of the total number of overall cases in Bengaluru.

While the lockdown restrictions have been eased in the city, the BBMP health commissioners have been inspecting the restaurants and conducting surprise checks on hotels. The civic agency's marshals have collected Rs 69,400 as fine from 347 people for not wearing masks.

Migrants exodus continues

Last evening, two trains to Assam were announced by the South Western Railway for the guest workers. However, at  6 AM thousands of passengers descended on Bangalore Palace near Mount Carmel college. There was just At one toilet there and it was locked.

By afternoon the BBMP nodal officers reached the spot. Since last month the South Western Railway has run 225 shramik special trains to transport 3.25 lakh passengers.    

...
Tags: coronavirus in karnataka, containment zones, shramik special trains, covid cases in bengaluru
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Pic: Amulya Leona facebook page

Amulya Leona, the girl who raised pro-Pakistan slogans at anti-CAA rally granted bail

Representational image.

Supreme Court to Tamil Nadu: Lay down mechanism for liquor sale in state

Maharashtra’s Lonar Lake water colour turning pinkish red in the last couple of days. (Photo- Twitter)

Lonar lake mysteriously turns pink

Visuals of the injured being taken to a Sitamarhi hospital. (ANI)

Nepal border troops kill one, injure two others in alleged unprovoked firing



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC: It's OK to hold up workers' wages. But how can you not pay doctors?

The Supreme Court directed the Centre and the states not to take any action against companies unable to pay full wages. (PTI Photo)

Dead being stacked next to covid patients in hospitals shocks Apex Court

A woman and her three children, with two of them COVID-19 positive, wait for relatives outside a government hospital to return home, in New Delhi. PTI photo

Nepal border troops kill one, injure two others in alleged unprovoked firing

Visuals of the injured being taken to a Sitamarhi hospital. (ANI)

Small drop in corona positive cases in Tamil Nadu but no respite in Chennai

A firefighter sprays disinfectant as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in a containment zone in Chennai on May 11, 2020. (AFP)

Supreme Court to Tamil Nadu: Lay down mechanism for liquor sale in state

Representational image.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham