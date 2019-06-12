Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 12 Jun 2019 Search operations in ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Search operations intensifies at AN-32 crash site, 15 mountaineers inducted

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 12, 2019, 4:32 pm IST
Updated Jun 12, 2019, 4:35 pm IST
On Tuesday afternoon, the wreckage was spotted during an aerial survey but nothing clear about the fate of the 13 people.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Indian Air Force, Army and the civil administration of Arunachal Pradesh started a massive operation to reach the crash site. (Photo: ANI)
 Earlier on Wednesday, the Indian Air Force, Army and the civil administration of Arunachal Pradesh started a massive operation to reach the crash site. (Photo: ANI)

Itanagar: A day after wreckage of the missing An-32 was spotted in the dense forests of a remote area in Arunachal Pradesh, the rescue operation has intensified at the site where aircraft crashed on June 3.

Fifteen mountaineers have been inducted by Mi-17s and Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH). Nine out of the fully equipped mountaineers are from Indian Air Force (IAF), four are from the Indian Army and two are civilian mountaineers.

 

According to ANI, some mountaineers have already reached the site whereas the rest are on their way.

The site where the wreckage of the AN-32 was spotted is located 16 km north of Lipo and about 12 to 15 km west of Gatte under Payum region of Shi Yomi district.

A picture tweeted by ANI shows the probable crash point of the aircraft. It shows how close the plane was to clear the hill but failed to do reportedly due to lack of visibility due to clouds.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Indian Air Force, Army and the civil administration of Arunachal Pradesh started a massive operation to reach the crash site, IANS reported

“The rescue mission of inducting teams to the crash site, by helicopters has begun. Mi17s and ALH from Army are being utilised,” said defence PRO Wing Commander Ratnakar Singh.

On Tuesday afternoon, the wreckage was spotted when the joint teams of IAF, Army and civil administration carried out an aerial survey, however, nothing was clear about the fate of the 13 people who were on board.

...
Tags: indian air force, rescue operation, an-32 wreckage
Location: India, Arunachal Pradesh, Itanagar


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Tripathi has sent a letter to all prominent political parties in Bengal, urging them to attend the all-party meet at 4 pm at Raj Bhavan. (Photo: ANI)

Bengal guv convenes all-party meet in wake of post-poll violence

The mountainous and forested Mechuka region, where the An-32 aircraft had crashed, is believed to be one of the world's most inhospitable for air travel. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New photo suggests AN-32 aircraft slammed into mountain

Sitharaman completed her MA and M Phil degrees from the School of Social Sciences and School of International Studies, respectively. (Photo: ANI)

Sitharaman, Jaishankar to be conferred Distinguished Alumni Award by JNU

Singh, who was elected to the post two days ago, had come for a visit to the Civil Court when she was attacked around 2.30 pm. (Photo: Facebook)

UP bar council chief shot dead by colleague, 2 days after her election



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Monsoon romance: 5 steamy Bollywood moments that show rain is about passionate love

Steamy Bollywood moments. (Courtesy: YouTube)
 

Eat for free at this West Bengal restaurant if you are die-hard MS Dhoni fan

Shambhu Bose feeds every MS Dhoni fan for free, who visits his restaurant. (Photo: AP)
 

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro to come with jaw-dropping price

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro will be priced at about USD 1,100 (about Rs 76,249) to USD 1,200 (Rs 83,181) for the 4G version.
 

Insane Apple iPhone 11 concept video has tons of surprises

Lee has also added features that aren’t a reality just yet such as an Air Battery Pack and an embedded Touch ID sensor on the Apple iPhone 11.
 

Israeli man uses avocado to loot USD 8,300 from two banks

However, later it was discovered that he had painted an avocado black to make it look like a grenade. (Photo: Representational)
 

ISRO unveils pictures of modules of India's second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2

The Chandrayaan-2 has three modules Orbiter, Lander and Rover. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

BJP to stage two-day sit-in from June 14 against JSW land sale: Yeddyurappa

'We have decided to stage round-the-clock sit-in demonstration for two days against the failure of the government. Earlier we had decided to stage three-day demonstration but we will hold the protest on June 14 and 15 because all the MPs are going to Delhi on June 16,' Yeddyurappa said. (Photo: File)

News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

Press very negative, over hypes J&K related issues: Satya Pal Malik

Assuring safety of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims, Satya Pal Malik said, 'I assure you that Amarnath Yatra will be conducted successfully.' (Photo: File)

Cyclone Vayu: 65 people evacuated from Diu, Gujarat

The cyclone is expected to touch Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval and Diu region as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph on the morning of June 13. (Photo: ANI)

SC rejects plea of Ex IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt in 30-year old custodial death case

A vacation bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Indira Banerjee and also comprising Justice Ajay Rastogi, dismissed the petition filed by Bhatt. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham