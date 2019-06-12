Cricket World Cup 2019

KCR sets Rs 10 crore reward for Telangana's best local body

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 12, 2019, 12:57 am IST
Updated Jun 12, 2019, 12:57 am IST
The Chief Minister said that a training workshop would be conducted for them in Hyderabad shortly.
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao speaks with newly-elected zilla parishad chairpersons at Pragathi Bhavan, Hyderabad, on Tuesday.
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday told the newly-elected zilla parishads chairpersons and vice-chairpersons to be aware of the stringent provisions of the proposed Panchayat Raj Act while discharging their duties.

The Chief Minister called upon them during a meeting at Pragathi Bhavan to play an active role in the spirit of the panchayat raj movement and gram swaraj as the aim and development of village regions as the goal.

 

He wanted them to play a key role in implementing the new PR Act with the sole aim of making every village clean, tidy and green. Stating that the panchayat raj and cooperative movements had played a vital role in village development, he said that such movements should regain their past glory.

He announced the release of Rs 10 crore from the CM Special Development Fund for the zilla parishad which stands first in reaching the target, and works for village development.

Mr Rao said: “In the past, ZP chairpersons had no major work. Recently when I met the Central Finance Commission, I  explained our system to them. I told them that ZP chairpersons are given the status of minister of state. I told them that ZP chairpersons will work actively henceforth. The Finance Commission chairman has assured that necessary financial help will be provided.”

Stating that the government was considering strengthening the panchayat raj system, Mr Rao assured that it would transfer all powers and responsibilities as guaranteed under the Constitution to the zilla parishads. He felt that all villages should emulate and become model villages like Gangadevi-pally, Mulkanur and Ankapur.

He advised the newly elected officials to extend basic courtesies to people who approach them for help and relief. He said, “We have appointed secretaries to the gram panchayats. The Panchayat Raj Act is very stringent. We will regularise the services of secretaries after three years. You have absolute control over the panchayat secretaries.”

Mr Rao said, “My desire is that all 32 ZPs should get `320 crore by standing first. Every ZP chairman will get a new car. If you can get people to feel that you can usher in better change, that is good. Move among the people and strengthen the PR institutions.”

There are 14 women among the 32 ZP chairpersons and 10 among the vice-chairpersons who were elected on June 8. All of them are from the TRS.

Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

