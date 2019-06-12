Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 12 Jun 2019 Kathua case: 'S ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kathua case: 'Sweat on Sanji Ram’s face on chilly day gave him away,' says officer

PTI
Published Jun 12, 2019, 8:56 am IST
Updated Jun 12, 2019, 8:56 am IST
Sanji Ram, along with two others, was convicted for life on charges of rape and murder of an 8-year-old girl in Kathua on Monday.
The session’s court in Pathankot had on Monday sentenced Sanji Ram, Deepak Khajuria and Parwesh Kumar to life and the three dismissed policemen - Anand Dutta, Tikal Raj and Surinder Singh - to five years in jail. (Photo: File)
 The session’s court in Pathankot had on Monday sentenced Sanji Ram, Deepak Khajuria and Parwesh Kumar to life and the three dismissed policemen - Anand Dutta, Tikal Raj and Surinder Singh - to five years in jail. (Photo: File)

Jammu: It was like looking for a needle in a haystack till an unusual sweat on Sanji Ram's face on a chilly January morning hinted he was hiding something, recalls RK Jalla - the chief investigator in the rape and murder case of an 8-year old girl in Kathua.

Sanji Ram, along with two others, was convicted for life on charges of rape and murder of an 8-year-old girl in Kathua by a session’s court in Pathankot on Monday.

 

Retired from service barely three months ago, Jalla was handed the case that was given to the crime branch on January 27, 2018.

One of the most decorated Jammu and Kashmir police officers, Jalla spoke to PTI, recounting the challenges his team faced.

"After having investigated the crime scene, we went to meet Sanji Ram (one of the main accused in the case). As I and my team started inquiring about his family members including his arrested juvenile nephew, I asked about his son Vishal.

"Sanji Ram immediately conveyed to me in a boastful voice that his son was studying in Meerut and I can go and check from his CDR (Call Data Record). I started wondering about two things -- why is he insisting that I should go and check Vishal's call records and second, why the hell is he sweating on a chilly morning of January," the 60-year-old Jalla recalled.

The session’s court in Pathankot had on Monday sentenced Sanji Ram, Deepak Khajuria and Parwesh Kumar to life and the three dismissed policemen - Anand Dutta, Tikal Raj and Surinder Singh - to five years in jail.

Vishal, son of Sanji Ram, was acquitted by the court.

Jalla's only regret in the case was Vishal's release on benefit of doubt.

"I can only hope that an appeal is filed challenging the acquittal," he said. Jalla said Sanji Ram made every attempt to save his son from this case.

"I can only hope that the evidence collected by the crime branch during a painstaking investigation is appreciated by High Court," he said.

Inspector General (Crime) Ahfadul Mujtaba had already said on Monday that they would file an appeal against the acquittal of Vishal.

The case had assumed political dimensions with at least two former BJP leaders Lal Singh and Ganga Singh joining a protest march on March last year during which a demand for release of Sanji Ram and others was made.

The case saw straining of ties between PDP and BJP alliance government but as investigators in the case, Jalla said he "had received not a single call from any of the BJP leaders".

"There was no political pressure whatsoever on me or my team and we were doing our job with complete dedication and honesty," he added.

Jalla was part of the first batch of police officers that joined Special operations group - an anti-militancy crack forces formed in early 1990s.

He retired on March 31 this year as Senior Superintendent of Police (crime branch).

The officer's role was appreciated by the prosecution team comprising SS Basra, JK Chopra, Bhupinder Singh and Harminder Singh, who said Jalla had laid a strong foundation for the case that ensured defence witnesses were on the back foot.

JK Chopra, who led the prosecution team along with Basra, said Jalla's dedication saw many of defence witnesses backtrack after evidence, be it technical or physical, and were produced in the court.

However, Jalla said it was never a one-man-show. "It is absolutely a wonderful team work where prosecution and investigators were always on the same page. It may be for the first time that the prosecution has not sought a single adjournment in the case," he said.

The officer, with a smile, also added that this case made him revisit all that had been taught to him during training at the police academy.

...
Tags: kathua rape case, kathua rape and murder case, sanji ram
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The forest minister of the state, Govind Singh said that despite all efforts to sensitize the people about the forest they could not stop these incidents. (Photo: File)

Himachal Pradesh witnessed more than 500 cases of forest fire

Congress failed to win any seat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: AP)

Congress gears up for Delhi assembly elections, women representation compulsory

The alert comes in wake of Cyclone Vayu, which is expected to touch Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval and Diu region. (Photo: Representational images)

Cyclone Vayu: Heavy rainfall expected in Guajarat, state on high alert

Gehlot represents Shajapur reserved Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)

Thawar Chand Gehlot is new leader of Rajya Sabha



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Third-party car insurance prices to go up from June 16

Price hike of Rs 222 (12 per cent) for cars displacing less than 1000cc.
 

Take home pizza for free by just following this rule; find out here

To get free pizza, a group of at least four people have to eat pizza at the restaurant. (Photo: File)
 

Watch: 'Dobby the elf' captured on security camera, video goes viral

This 'elf' video has garnered nearly 10 million views on Facebook alone. (Photo: Facebook screengrab | @vivian.gomez.35977)
 

ICC CWC'19: Anushka hails Virat Kohli's on-field act, calls him as 'benevolent man'

Virat’s gesture melted the hearts of his fans, including his wife Anushka. Following Kohli’s gestures, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Actor shared the good news on her Instagram story. (Photo: Twitter)
 

IndiGo announces special summer sale, fares start as low as Rs 999

IndiGo has around 50 per cent share of the domestic passenger market, according to data of Indian aviation regulator DGCA.
 

Kylie Jenner and Stassie's twinning bikini picture will make your jaw drop

Kylie Jenner with Stassie. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PMO retains Principal Secretary, Addtl. Principal Secretary

For the first time, both these bureaucratic positions are elevated to the cabinet rank. (Photo: File)

Chennai: Forensic expert differs with judicial panel’s finds

Dr Sampath Kumar, head of the forensic medicine department of the Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute in Chennai and Dr Thangaraj of SRM College and Research Centre, leading experts in the country, were called upon to examine Elavarasan's body and the scene of death and give a report to the court, on whether a re-post-mortem should be conducted or not.

Southwest monsoon sets in over Ooty

Emerald reservoir near Ooty from where new water supply scheme is proposed to supply water to the Coonoor town. (Photo: DC)

Thanjavur dt banks on monsoon to avert water crisis

(Photo: AFP | Representational)

Tiruchy: Judicious mix in water tackling helps central districts

Nerur residents resorted to road roko at Nerur on Monday, demanding adequate water supply. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham