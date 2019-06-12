Cricket World Cup 2019

Kamal Nath may induct SP, BSP into Cabinet

Two BSP MLAs, one SP legislator and four Independents have provided outside support to the Kamal Nath government.
Bhopal: The 28-member Kamal Nath Cabinet in Madhya Pradesh is most likely to be expanded next week.

Sources in chief minister’s office (CMO) told this newspaper on Tuesday that ministry expansion would be done to accommodate one MLA each from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP), which have extended outside support to the state Congress government.

 

Similarly, one independent legislator may also be inducted in the state ministry.

The ruling Congress has strength of 114, two short of majority, in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly.

The Opposition BJP has 109 MLAs.

BSP supremo Mayawati has already made it clear that her party would not withdraw its support to the Kamal Nath government.

“The decision to expand the state ministry was aimed at giving stability to the state government. The Kamal Nath government would be in majority if two MLAs, one each from BSP and SP, would be inducted in the state ministry,” a senior Congress leader said.

Chief minister Kamal Nath has already inducted one independent MLA in his ministry to ensure stability of his government.

Sources said that the chief minister may drop at least a couple of ministers, one each from the camps of two factional leaders in Congress — former chief minister Digvijay Singh and AICC general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia — before expanding his ministry.

