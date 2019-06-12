Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 12 Jun 2019 India, Bangladesh to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India, Bangladesh to hold DG-level meet

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 12, 2019, 1:12 am IST
Updated Jun 12, 2019, 1:26 am IST
This will be the 48th DG-level conference between the two sides since 1975 and it will continue till June 15 in the Bangladesh capital.
The delegation also comprises of officials from the Union home ministry, which is the controlling authority of the BSF, anti-narcotics agencies, and a diplomat from the Indian high commission in Dhaka.
 The delegation also comprises of officials from the Union home ministry, which is the controlling authority of the BSF, anti-narcotics agencies, and a diplomat from the Indian high commission in Dhaka.

New Delhi: The border guarding forces of India and Bangladesh is expected to discuss several issues, including those related to cross-border crimes, as their director generals meet will formally start in Dhaka tomorrow.

This will be the 48th DG-level conference between the two sides since 1975 and it will continue till June 15 in the Bangladesh capital. Border Security Force (BSF) chief R.K. Mishra is leading a 10-member delegation to the neighbouring country. The delegation also comprises of officials from the Union home ministry, which is the controlling authority of the BSF, anti-narcotics agencies, and a diplomat from the Indian high commission in Dhaka.

 

Sources said that talks with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) will be held at their headquarters in Pilkhana in Dhaka. India is expected to take up issues like BSF personnel being attacked by Bangladeshi criminals in border areas and those related to cross-frontier smuggling during the traditional bi-annual meeting between the two sides between June 12 and June 15. A 24-member BGB delegation, led by Director General (DG) Maj Gen Md Shafeenul Islam, will also be briefed about the frequent instances of smuggling of fake Indian currency notes, variety of narcotics, cattle and other related crimes, sources said.

The last time the two forces met for the DG-level talks was in Delhi in September, 2018. Issues like measures undertaken to prevent attacks against BSF personnel, joint efforts to prevent trans-border crimes, action against Indian insurgent groups (operating from the other side) are part of the agenda for the DG-level talks, sources said.

“Crucial issues related to border infrastructure, simultaneous co-ordinated patrol in vulnerable areas of the border and mutual sharing of information would also be part of the discussions”, sources said. Relations between the two sides are very good and it is expected that new dimensions will be added to this relationship to effectively guard the 4,096-km frontier shared by the two countries, they added.

...
Tags: border security force (bsf)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

H.D. Kumaraswamy

HD Kumaraswamy orders SIT probe

A victim filing a complaint with the police at the IMA office in Shivajinagar on Tuesday (Photo: DC)

Took Rs 5 crore from IMA: BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan’s poll affidavit

Officials, ending the raids at 10 pm, said that no cash or property has been seized. (Representional Image)

Hyderabad: Income-Tax officials raid Orange Travels offices

On Tuesday morning, the girl returned to her house and informed the parents about the sexual assault by the boy at his home for two days. (Representional Image)

Hyderabad: 16-year-old assaulted by minor



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Take home pizza for free by just following this rule; find out here

To get free pizza, a group of at least four people have to eat pizza at the restaurant. (Photo: File)
 

Watch: 'Dobby the elf' captured on security camera, video goes viral

This 'elf' video has garnered nearly 10 million views on Facebook alone. (Photo: Facebook screengrab | @vivian.gomez.35977)
 

ICC CWC'19: Anushka hails Virat Kohli's on-field act, calls him as 'benevolent man'

Virat’s gesture melted the hearts of his fans, including his wife Anushka. Following Kohli’s gestures, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Actor shared the good news on her Instagram story. (Photo: Twitter)
 

IndiGo announces special summer sale, fares start as low as Rs 999

IndiGo has around 50 per cent share of the domestic passenger market, according to data of Indian aviation regulator DGCA.
 

Kylie Jenner and Stassie's twinning bikini picture will make your jaw drop

Kylie Jenner with Stassie. (Photo: Instagram)
 

‘May my age also be yours’: Rabri Devi wishes Lalu Yadav on his 72nd birthday

After being convicted in the multi-crore fodder scam cases, Yadav was sent to the Birsa Munda Central Jail on December 23, 2017. (Photo: Rabri Devi Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Chhattisgarh: BSP snaps ties with Ajit Jogi’s party

Ajit Jogi

Andhra Pradesh to experience heat wave for 3 days: AWARE

Moisture has transposed from high pressure to low pressure area because of Vayu cyclone in the Arabian Sea. (Photo: File/Representational Image)

Man duped Ex-Chief Justice of India of Rs 1 Lakh, gets arrested in Udaipur

The accused Dinesh Mali was arrested from Udaipur on June 7. An ATM card through which he withdrew the cheated amount has also been recovered. (Photo: Representational)

Ramdev's International Yoga Day programme at banks of Ganga cancelled

Ramdev was to perform yogic kriyas at the event along with thousands of enthusiasts, including Bollywood celebrities, to mark the occasion which would have been the first of its kind to be held on the banks of the Ganga. (Photo: File)

High security cell kept ready in Mumbai prison for Nirav Modi

The prisons department last week shared information with the state Home department about the status of the Arthur Road prison and facilities that can be provided there, in case Modi is to be lodged in the barrack. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham