HD Deve Gowda’s formula to save Karnataka govt

Published Jun 12, 2019, 1:39 am IST
Bengaluru: JD (S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda's hush-hush visit to New Delhi was part of his efforts to save the coalition government from an imminent collapse with the veteran proposing a formula to Congress president Rahul Gandhi and other leaders on extending the longevity of the year-old government.

Sources in the government said: "Mr Gowda met Mr Gandhi and Congress general secretary, Ahmed Patel, and told them that if the party intensions were to save the government, the coalition will function effectively. Otherwise, the arrangement will collapse and the BJP will benefit (from disintegration of the government."

 

One, he countered a report submitted by KPCC leaders that the coalition arrangement was the main reason for defeat of Congress candidates in Lok Sabha polls. Leaders of Congress and JD (S) did not work together as a team with workers of both parties working at cross purposes. Such lack of a team effort resulted in defeat of 26 candidates of coalition partners in general elections.

Two, he complained to Mr Gandhi about Chairman of co-ordination committee, Siddaramaiah, not taking any steps to follow coalition dharma. According to Mr Gowda, Mr Siddaramaiah, who did not take any action against disgruntled elements, became the epicenter of instability in the state.

Three, JD (S) would not part with its vacant seat to Congress and finally, Mr Gowda advised that instead of Congress filling up its quota of two seats with independents, it should take one party man which, he felt, would send a positive signal to workers.

