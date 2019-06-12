Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 12 Jun 2019 Gujarat braces for C ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Gujarat braces for Cyclone Vayu

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHIVANI
Published Jun 12, 2019, 2:09 am IST
Updated Jun 12, 2019, 2:34 am IST
Last month, ‘Fani’ had battered Odisha and killed over 60 people.
Cyclone Vayu would bring heavy rainfall in Saurashtra as well as in south Gujarat. (Representional Image)
 Cyclone Vayu would bring heavy rainfall in Saurashtra as well as in south Gujarat. (Representional Image)

Ahmedabad: A deep depression over the Arabian Sea has intensified into a cyclonic storm, named Vayu, and is likely to hit the Gujarat coast on Thursday.

The Indian Meteorological department issued a warning on Tuesday stating that heavy rains and winds at a speed of over 110 km can be expected on June 13 and June 14 in the coastal areas of the Saurashtra and Kutch regions.

 

Director of the State Meteorological Centre, Dr Jayant Sarkar, said the cyclone is very likely to move northward and cross the Gujarat coast between Porbandar-Mahuva and Veraval-Diu as a severe cyclonic storm with wind speed 110-120 km which can go up to 135 kmph early on June 13.

Cyclone Vayu would bring heavy rainfall in Saurashtra as well as in south Gujarat. The government has issued a high alert and all agencies concerned have been given strict instructions to be ready.

“We are in constant touch with the Centre. A total of 26 teams of the National Disaster Response Force have been deployed at various places. We have roped in the Army and Coast Guard for rescue and relief work. We will start shifting the people living in the coastal areas to safer places to avoid any casualty,’ Mr Pankaj Kumar, additional revenue secretary, told mediapersons.

Officials are learnt to be in touch with their Odisha counterparts to learn disaster management techniques they adopted when Cyclone Fani hit the state recently.

The government has cancelled the leave of all officials concerned and called them to join duty.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani is personally monitoring the situation.

...
Tags: cyclone fani, cyclone vayu, gujarat chief minister vijay rupani
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Coimbatore: Normal monsoon expectation eases pressure

Emerald reservoir near Ooty from where new water supply scheme is proposed to supply water to the Coonoor town. (Photo: DC)

Southwest monsoon sets in over Ooty

(Photo: AFP | Representational)

Thanjavur dt banks on monsoon to avert water crisis

Nerur residents resorted to road roko at Nerur on Monday, demanding adequate water supply. (Photo: DC)

Tiruchy: Judicious mix in water tackling helps central districts



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Take home pizza for free by just following this rule; find out here

To get free pizza, a group of at least four people have to eat pizza at the restaurant. (Photo: File)
 

Watch: 'Dobby the elf' captured on security camera, video goes viral

This 'elf' video has garnered nearly 10 million views on Facebook alone. (Photo: Facebook screengrab | @vivian.gomez.35977)
 

ICC CWC'19: Anushka hails Virat Kohli's on-field act, calls him as 'benevolent man'

Virat’s gesture melted the hearts of his fans, including his wife Anushka. Following Kohli’s gestures, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Actor shared the good news on her Instagram story. (Photo: Twitter)
 

IndiGo announces special summer sale, fares start as low as Rs 999

IndiGo has around 50 per cent share of the domestic passenger market, according to data of Indian aviation regulator DGCA.
 

Kylie Jenner and Stassie's twinning bikini picture will make your jaw drop

Kylie Jenner with Stassie. (Photo: Instagram)
 

‘May my age also be yours’: Rabri Devi wishes Lalu Yadav on his 72nd birthday

After being convicted in the multi-crore fodder scam cases, Yadav was sent to the Birsa Munda Central Jail on December 23, 2017. (Photo: Rabri Devi Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Chennai: Man admitted to Jipmer with Nipah symptoms

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu has been put under high alert and the government has taken several measures to allay fears of Nipah outbreak in TN. (Representational Image)

Improve Govt schools infrastructure, education, chancellor Dr.G.Viswanathan pleads

VIT Vice President Dr. Sekar Viswanathan said that VIT would conduct more training programmes for Government teachers to realise the vision of Chancellor Dr. G. Viswanathan's dream to take Vellore district to number one position in education.

No discord between CM, Deputy CM: Rajenthra Bhalaji

KT Rajenthra Bhalaji

Geo-synthetic structures, the best option

Geo-synthetic tubes filling in LNG petro coast, Puthuvypeen (File pic)

Alappuzha: Geotubes successful, but lack maintenance

Present condition of geo tubes laid at Meenootu kadavu.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham