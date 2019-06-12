Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 12 Jun 2019 Cyclone Vayu: 65 peo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Cyclone Vayu: 65 people evacuated from Diu, Gujarat

ANI
Published Jun 12, 2019, 3:35 pm IST
Updated Jun 12, 2019, 3:37 pm IST
Western Railways has also taken various safety and security precautions for train passengers in cyclone-prone areas.
The cyclone is expected to touch Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval and Diu region as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph on the morning of June 13. (Photo: ANI)
 The cyclone is expected to touch Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval and Diu region as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph on the morning of June 13. (Photo: ANI)

Gandhinagar: 65 people were evacuated and shifted to shelters from Diu and Gujarat by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) with the help of civil police and civil administration on Wednesday in the wake of Cyclone Vayu.

Western Railways (WR) has also taken various safety and security precautions for train passengers in cyclone-prone areas of Veraval, Okha, Porbandar, Bhavnagar, Bhuj and Gandhidham.

 

All passenger and express trains to these stations are being short terminated from 6 pm on June 12 till the morning of June 14. The coaching stock presently available at depots and station yards at coastal areas is being shifted to safe places. Special trains with six to ten coaches each will be formed, to be kept in ready condition at a nearest safe location to be moved in emergency conditions.

Apart from this, WR Headquarter office and Divisions have been instructed for better coordination with state authorities for passenger convenience. Round the clock manning of Emergency control office at HQ and at Divisional level by Officers of concerned departments has also been arranged.

WR will also run one Special train each from Gandhidham, Bhavnagar Para, Porbandar, Veraval and Okha to evacuate all persons from respective areas. All Railway authorities at concerned divisions and HQs including Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd (DFCCIL) and Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) have been instructed to provide adequate manpower, material along with required machinery like JCBs, tree cutters, water tanks, tractors, generators.

The cyclone is expected to touch Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval and Diu region as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph on the morning of June 13.

...
Tags: cyclone vayu, gujarat, western railway, national disaster response force, diu
Location: India, Gujarat, Gandhinagar


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

'We have decided to stage round-the-clock sit-in demonstration for two days against the failure of the government. Earlier we had decided to stage three-day demonstration but we will hold the protest on June 14 and 15 because all the MPs are going to Delhi on June 16,' Yeddyurappa said. (Photo: File)

BJP to stage two-day sit-in from June 14 against JSW land sale: Yeddyurappa

The CWC had unanimously rejected his offer to quit but Gandhi was apparently firm on his stand. (Photo: ANI)

Post Congress leaders’ informal meeting, Surjewala reaffirms Gandhi’s leadership

Prahlad Joshi, will be the chief whip of the government while MoS Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Meghwal gets the deputy chief whip in Lok Sabha and MoS External Affairs V Muraleedharan will be deputy chief whip in Rajya Sabha. (Photo: PTI)

BJP sets up executive committee; Amit Shah continues as president

(Photo: File)

News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Israeli man uses avocado to loot USD 8,300 from two banks

However, later it was discovered that he had painted an avocado black to make it look like a grenade. (Photo: Representational)
 

ISRO unveils pictures of modules of India's second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2

The Chandrayaan-2 has three modules Orbiter, Lander and Rover. (Photo: ANI)
 

Bigg Boss Telugu 3: Pawan Kalyan's ex-wife Renu Desai to be part of the show?

Renu Desai.
 

Do people seek a certain ‘type’ of life partner?

In every relationship, people learn strategies for working with their partner's personality. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Nipah Virus: Here is what you need to know about this deadly disease

Consultant for infectious diseases and infection control at the Kochi-based Aster Medcity hospital, Dr Anup Warrier. (Photo: File)
 

Latest Google Pixel 4 renders show under-display camera

@omegear has added a glowing Google logo.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC rejects plea of Ex IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt in 30-year old custodial death case

A vacation bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Indira Banerjee and also comprising Justice Ajay Rastogi, dismissed the petition filed by Bhatt. (Photo: Representational)

Malegaon blast: Bombay HC to hear discharge plea of Sadhvi Pragya, others on July 29

On September 29, 2008, six people were killed and a dozen others were injured when a bomb placed on a motorcycle exploded in Maharashtra's Malegaon city. (Photo: File)

Chandrayaan-2, India’s second moon mission, to take off on July 15

He said, 'The Chandrayaan 2 Mission contains three components and the composite body of Chandrayaan 2 is kept inside GSLV MK-III.'(Photo: ANI | Twitter)

PM's aircraft not to fly over Pakistan while travelling to Bishkek: MEA

India requested Pakistan to let Modi's aircraft fly over its airspace when he travels to Bishkek. (Photo: File)

Amit Shah may continue as BJP president till December: report

Amit Shah will meet the party’s national office-bearers, state chiefs and other leaders on Thursday. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham