Congress MLC tells KCR to learn from Jagan Mohan Reddy

Hyderabad: Congress MLC T. Jeevan Reddy alleged that the Chandrasekhar Rao government was neglecting the education sector and appreciated the reforms taken up by AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Mr Rao should learn from Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy, he told mediapersons here on Tuesday. The Congress MLC said KG-to-PG education concept was thrown in the dust bin by the TRS government which had not recruited teachers.

He said the AP government’s decision to reserve 25 per cent seats in private schools for the poor, improving government schools and the Amma Vodi scheme were good. In the past, Dr Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy had introduced welfare schemes after learning of the people’s problems during his padayatra, and his son was following suit. He said Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy was taking interest in the RTC, interim relief for employees.