CBI raids ex-UP minister home, 21 other locations in UP, Delhi in illegal mining scam

Published Jun 12, 2019, 1:28 pm IST
Updated Jun 12, 2019, 1:28 pm IST
Gayatri Prajapati had held the mining portfolio during the Samajwadi Party government under Akhilesh Yadav, they said.
The case pertains to violation of norms in giving mining leases in various districts of the state, the officials added. (Photo: File)
 The case pertains to violation of norms in giving mining leases in various districts of the state, the officials added. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: The CBI is carrying out searches at 22 locations in Uttar Pradesh and the national capital, including three residential premises, of former UP Minister Gayatri Parajapti in connection with the illegal mining scam, officials said on Wednesday.

Gayatri Prajapati had held the mining portfolio during the Samajwadi Party government under Akhilesh Yadav, they said.

 

The case pertains to violation of norms in giving mining leases in various districts of the state, the officials added.

