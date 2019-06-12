Cabinet to take up triple talaq Bill

Bills that are introduced in Rajya Sabha and are pending there do not lapse with the dissolution of Lok Sabha.

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet is likely to take a call on a fresh bill to ban the practice of instant triple talaq in its meeting on Wednesday, sources said. Once passed by Parliament, the proposed Bill will replace an ordinance issued earlier this year.

With the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha last month, the contentious Bill had lapsed as it could not be passed by Parliament and was pending in Rajya Sabha.

Bills that are introduced in Rajya Sabha and are pending there do not lapse with the dissolution of Lok Sabha. Bills passed by Lok Sabha and pending in the Rajya Sabha, however, lapse. If cleared by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday, the new Bill could be introduced in the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha beginning June 17. The Opposition had been opposing provisions of the Bill in Rajya Sabha where the government lacked numbers to ensure its passage.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, which made the practice of instant triple talaq a penal offence, was opposed by Opposition parties which claimed that jail term for the husband for divorcing his wife was legally untenable.