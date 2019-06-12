Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 12 Jun 2019 BJP to stage two-day ...
Nation, Current Affairs

BJP to stage two-day sit-in from June 14 against JSW land sale: Yeddyurappa

PTI
Published Jun 12, 2019, 4:30 pm IST
Updated Jun 12, 2019, 4:30 pm IST
The protest is also to highlight the 'insensitivity' of the Congress-JD(S) coalition govt towards the prevailing drought in the State.
'We have decided to stage round-the-clock sit-in demonstration for two days against the failure of the government. Earlier we had decided to stage three-day demonstration but we will hold the protest on June 14 and 15 because all the MPs are going to Delhi on June 16,' Yeddyurappa said. (Photo: File)
 'We have decided to stage round-the-clock sit-in demonstration for two days against the failure of the government. Earlier we had decided to stage three-day demonstration but we will hold the protest on June 14 and 15 because all the MPs are going to Delhi on June 16,' Yeddyurappa said. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday will stage a two-day sit-in from June 14 against the sale of 3,667 acres of land to the JSW Steel in Ballari, the party's Karnataka unit chief B S Yeddyurappa said Wednesday.

The protest is also to highlight the "insensitivity" of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government towards the prevailing drought in the State, he told reporters here.

 

"We have decided to stage round-the-clock sit-in demonstration for two days against the failure of the government.  Earlier we had decided to stage three-day demonstration but we will hold the protest on June 14 and 15 because all the MPs are going to Delhi on June 16," Yeddyurappa said.

Welcoming the state government's stand to revisit the decision on allotment of land to JSW Steel, he said a survey of the land was required.

"It is a welcome decision that the government intends to revisit the allotment of land to the JSW Steel (at Vijayanagar in Ballari district). However, there is a need toidentify the presence of iron ore in that land with the help of a geologist and create a document about it."

The BJP chief claimed that the parcel of land government intends to sell was not ordinary one because it was iron ore rich land worth crores of rupees. He emphasised on bringing the facts to the notice of the state's people after a detailed survey with the help of a geologist. Yeddyurappa expressed his displeasure over the "insensitivity" of the state government towards the prevailing drought in the state. He accused the government of not fulfilling its promise of clearing the debts of all farmers in the state.

Caught in a row over the controversial land deal, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy Tuesday said the government's decision on sale of 3,667 acres to JSW Steel will be reconsidered and placed before the cabinet once again for discussion.

The Karnataka cabinet had recently decided to convert the lease of 3,667 acres to JSW Steel in Ballari into sale, in accordance with the initial agreement.

Yeddyurappa has alleged that the Congress-JD(S) coalition received "kickbacks" for selling the land.

...
Tags: bjp, b s yeddyurappa, protest, congress, jd(s)
Location: India, Karnataka


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Tripathi has sent a letter to all prominent political parties in Bengal, urging them to attend the all-party meet at 4 pm at Raj Bhavan. (Photo: ANI)

Bengal guv convenes all-party meet in wake of post-poll violence

The mountainous and forested Mechuka region, where the An-32 aircraft had crashed, is believed to be one of the world's most inhospitable for air travel. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New photo suggests AN-32 aircraft slammed into mountain

Sitharaman completed her MA and M Phil degrees from the School of Social Sciences and School of International Studies, respectively. (Photo: ANI)

Sitharaman, Jaishankar to be conferred Distinguished Alumni Award by JNU

Singh, who was elected to the post two days ago, had come for a visit to the Civil Court when she was attacked around 2.30 pm. (Photo: Facebook)

UP bar council chief shot dead by colleague, 2 days after her election



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Monsoon romance: 5 steamy Bollywood moments that show rain is about passionate love

Steamy Bollywood moments. (Courtesy: YouTube)
 

Eat for free at this West Bengal restaurant if you are die-hard MS Dhoni fan

Shambhu Bose feeds every MS Dhoni fan for free, who visits his restaurant. (Photo: AP)
 

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro to come with jaw-dropping price

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro will be priced at about USD 1,100 (about Rs 76,249) to USD 1,200 (Rs 83,181) for the 4G version.
 

Insane Apple iPhone 11 concept video has tons of surprises

Lee has also added features that aren’t a reality just yet such as an Air Battery Pack and an embedded Touch ID sensor on the Apple iPhone 11.
 

Israeli man uses avocado to loot USD 8,300 from two banks

However, later it was discovered that he had painted an avocado black to make it look like a grenade. (Photo: Representational)
 

ISRO unveils pictures of modules of India's second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2

The Chandrayaan-2 has three modules Orbiter, Lander and Rover. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

Press very negative, over hypes J&K related issues: Satya Pal Malik

Assuring safety of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims, Satya Pal Malik said, 'I assure you that Amarnath Yatra will be conducted successfully.' (Photo: File)

Cyclone Vayu: 65 people evacuated from Diu, Gujarat

The cyclone is expected to touch Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval and Diu region as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph on the morning of June 13. (Photo: ANI)

SC rejects plea of Ex IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt in 30-year old custodial death case

A vacation bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Indira Banerjee and also comprising Justice Ajay Rastogi, dismissed the petition filed by Bhatt. (Photo: Representational)

Malegaon blast: Bombay HC to hear discharge plea of Sadhvi Pragya, others on July 29

On September 29, 2008, six people were killed and a dozen others were injured when a bomb placed on a motorcycle exploded in Maharashtra's Malegaon city. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham