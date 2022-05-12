Vehicles get dearer as Telangana RTA raises taxes

Last year, around 1,34,003 vehicles were registered in Hyderabad, while in Ranga Reddy it was 1,15,227 and Medchal 73,223. Sales of four-wheelers increased after the Covid-19 pandemic. (Representational Image: DC file)

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Authority has increased life tax and green tax amounts, which will be an additional Rs 400 crore burden on those purchasing new vehicles.

Last year, around 1,34,003 vehicles were registered in Hyderabad, while in Ranga Reddy it was 1,15,227 and Medchal 73,223. Sales of four-wheelers increased after the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2020-2021 fiscal, the state transport authority generated revenue of Rs 3,228.69 crore.

This increase in taxes will affect all two, three and four-wheeler owners.

It is 13 per cent on vehicles priced below Rs five lakh, 14 per cent on above Rs five lakh, 17 per cent on above Rs 10 lakh while there will be an 18 per cent increase on vehicles above Rs 20 lakh. There is utter confusion among customers who go to RTA for registration and re-registrations. Authorities are hesitant about explaining the category-wise percentage. When this correspondent tried to contact RTA officials, it was found that many top officials were on leave while the others present in office refused to speak on the issue.

Shaik Salauddin, president of Telangana Four Wheeler Drivers Association said “the transport department has increased rates on fitness, green and life taxes and other RTA services. But they have not released any notification or any public announcement on this. There is no clarity on the taxes. The RTA has to clarify. The state government is looting the common man and that too without any intimation.”

Meanwhile, a cab driver, Vadda Narsimha, cautioned “if taxes are increased, then we shall increase our fares.”