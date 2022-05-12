Nation Current Affairs 12 May 2022 Uttar Pradesh DGP re ...
Uttar Pradesh DGP removed for 'inefficiency', 'neglecting work'

Published May 12, 2022, 10:28 am IST
Updated May 12, 2022, 10:28 am IST
Mukul Goel has been made the Director General (DG) of the Civil Defence department, the statement said
Lucknow: In an unprecedented move, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday removed Director General of Police (DGP) Mukul Goel from his post for inefficiency and neglecting his work, an official statement said.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar has been given the additional charge of the state's police chief, Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal told PTI.

 

Goel has been made the Director General (DG) of the Civil Defence department, the statement said.

It added that Goel was removed from the post of DGP for neglecting official work, not taking interest in departmental work and inefficiency.

Goel, a 1987-batch IPS officer, was appointed the Uttar Pradesh police chief in June last year.

Before that, he had served as an additional director general of the Border Security Force.

Born in Muzaffarnagar, Goel has a B.Tech degree in Electrical Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.

 

