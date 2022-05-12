Nation Current Affairs 12 May 2022 Rein Bazaar locals t ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Rein Bazaar locals take to the streets over flooding

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAVEEN KUMAR
Published May 12, 2022, 12:43 am IST
Updated May 12, 2022, 12:43 am IST
Every year since 2017, the area got flooded during the monsoon and nothing was done to rectify it, residents say
The agitating locals alleged that the negligence of GHMC resulted in overflowing of Yesrab Nagar nala under Rein Bazaar, which damaged around 180 houses and caused heavy loss to the residents. (AFP)
 The agitating locals alleged that the negligence of GHMC resulted in overflowing of Yesrab Nagar nala under Rein Bazaar, which damaged around 180 houses and caused heavy loss to the residents. (AFP)

HYDERABAD: Residents of Rein Bazaar on Wednesday staged a protest outside the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) office demanding to address the issue of flooding in their area. Every year since 2017, the area got flooded during the monsoon and nothing was done to rectify it, the residents said, adding that during the recent sudden downpour, several families lost their properties worth lakhs of rupees.

The agitating locals alleged that the negligence of GHMC resulted in overflowing of Yesrab Nagar nala under Rein Bazaar, which damaged around 180 houses and caused heavy loss to the residents. “The GHMC had promised to construct a temporary wall to prevent flooding but in vain. The government initiated Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) works to develop nalas in the city and two years ago, an amount of Rs 3.60 crore was sanctioned for the construction of retaining wall from Chota Bridge to Talab Katta Bridge (RHS) in Rein Bazaar, but the works remain incomplete. During last week’s downpour, the area near the Yesrab Nagar nala near Dhobi Ghat was flooded due to the overflowing of nala, which led to severe damages to over 180 houses,” said the residents while sharing their plight outside the GHMC office.

 

On Tuesday, the affected residents reached out to Telangana State Human Rights Commission for help and requested to pass a direction to the concerned department for issuing compensation to the residents affected by floods. They also handed out a representation to the GHMC commissioner.

Meanwhile, officials from the Rein Bazaar police said the GHMC was already on the work.

Zonal commissioner of Charminar, Ashok Samrat, was unavailable for a comment.

...
Tags: greater hyderabad municipal corporation (ghmc), hyderabad rains
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

Telangana contends that the Krishna is a deficit river basin, and that the needs of the lower riparian states need to be considered before giving any clearances to projects in states through which the river flows before entering Telangana. (Representational Image/ DC)

Telangana urges CWC to stop Karnataka projects on Tungabhadra

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC)

Bandi tells people to throw out KCR govt

Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the event for the launch of the book ‘Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery’, in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Modi takes decisions for good of all Indians: Shah

Though the adoption of smart lighting first happened in metros, Joshi said he is showing interest in smart lighting picking up in some tier-1 cities also. (Representational Image/ DC)

Smart lighting to make Hyderabad bright



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC stays proceedings in sedition cases, asks Centre, states to not file fresh FIRs

Supreme Court (PTI Photo)

Cyclone Asani weakens as it approaches Andhra coast

Workers ride their bicycles to return home as dark clouds hover in the skies owing to Cyclone Asani, in Birbhum, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (PTI Photo)

12 passengers injured as SpiceJet's Mumbai-Durgapur flight faces severe turbulence

SpiceJet Boeing B737 aircraft operating flight SG-945 from Mumbai to Durgapur encountered severe turbulence during descent. (Representational image: PTI)

Heatwave may subside over Delhi, Northwest India from today

A man shields his face from the heat with a cloth while riding a bicycle, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 1, 2022. (PTI)

Khalistan flags hung at entrance of Himachal Pradesh Assembly gate

We have removed the Khalistani flags from Vidhan Sabha gate. we are investing and going to register a case, SP Kangra Khushal Sharma said. (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->