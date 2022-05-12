Rein Bazaar locals take to the streets over flooding

The agitating locals alleged that the negligence of GHMC resulted in overflowing of Yesrab Nagar nala under Rein Bazaar, which damaged around 180 houses and caused heavy loss to the residents. (AFP)

HYDERABAD: Residents of Rein Bazaar on Wednesday staged a protest outside the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) office demanding to address the issue of flooding in their area. Every year since 2017, the area got flooded during the monsoon and nothing was done to rectify it, the residents said, adding that during the recent sudden downpour, several families lost their properties worth lakhs of rupees.

The agitating locals alleged that the negligence of GHMC resulted in overflowing of Yesrab Nagar nala under Rein Bazaar, which damaged around 180 houses and caused heavy loss to the residents. “The GHMC had promised to construct a temporary wall to prevent flooding but in vain. The government initiated Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) works to develop nalas in the city and two years ago, an amount of Rs 3.60 crore was sanctioned for the construction of retaining wall from Chota Bridge to Talab Katta Bridge (RHS) in Rein Bazaar, but the works remain incomplete. During last week’s downpour, the area near the Yesrab Nagar nala near Dhobi Ghat was flooded due to the overflowing of nala, which led to severe damages to over 180 houses,” said the residents while sharing their plight outside the GHMC office.

On Tuesday, the affected residents reached out to Telangana State Human Rights Commission for help and requested to pass a direction to the concerned department for issuing compensation to the residents affected by floods. They also handed out a representation to the GHMC commissioner.

Meanwhile, officials from the Rein Bazaar police said the GHMC was already on the work.

Zonal commissioner of Charminar, Ashok Samrat, was unavailable for a comment.