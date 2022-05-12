Nation Current Affairs 12 May 2022 Paddy being procured ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Paddy being procured sans any hassle, says Kamalakar

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published May 12, 2022, 1:05 am IST
Updated May 12, 2022, 1:05 am IST
The minister urged farmers not to believe rumours being spread by some that the government was not procuring paddy
Kamalakar said Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao was ready to use Rs 3,000 crore for paddy procurement to ensure farmers do not face losses. (AFP)
 Kamalakar said Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao was ready to use Rs 3,000 crore for paddy procurement to ensure farmers do not face losses. (AFP)

HYDERABAD: The state government has so far, this season, procured 11 lakh tonnes of paddy from farmers, of which 10 lakh tonnes have already been moved to various rice mills, according to civil supplies minister Gangula Kamalakar.

The minister, who released a white paper on paddy procurement and allied issues on Wednesday, urged farmers not to believe rumours being spread by some that the government was not procuring paddy, and added that procurement was going on in a satisfactory manner for farmers. Kamalakar said Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao was ready to use Rs 3,000 crore for paddy procurement to ensure farmers do not face losses. He said procurement was progressing smoothly in the state and no reports of any problems had been received from anywhere. He also said instructions had been issued to ensure paddy brought to purchase centres stayed safe in the event of rains on account of cyclone Asani.

 

The minister said there was also no shortage of gunny bags and of the 8.85 crore bags available, only 2.5 crore had been used so far, and the available bags would be enough for procuring another 25 lakh tonnes of paddy.

...
Tags: paddy procurement
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

Telangana contends that the Krishna is a deficit river basin, and that the needs of the lower riparian states need to be considered before giving any clearances to projects in states through which the river flows before entering Telangana. (Representational Image/ DC)

Telangana urges CWC to stop Karnataka projects on Tungabhadra

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC)

Bandi tells people to throw out KCR govt

Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the event for the launch of the book ‘Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery’, in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Modi takes decisions for good of all Indians: Shah

Though the adoption of smart lighting first happened in metros, Joshi said he is showing interest in smart lighting picking up in some tier-1 cities also. (Representational Image/ DC)

Smart lighting to make Hyderabad bright



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC stays proceedings in sedition cases, asks Centre, states to not file fresh FIRs

Supreme Court (PTI Photo)

Cyclone Asani weakens as it approaches Andhra coast

Workers ride their bicycles to return home as dark clouds hover in the skies owing to Cyclone Asani, in Birbhum, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (PTI Photo)

12 passengers injured as SpiceJet's Mumbai-Durgapur flight faces severe turbulence

SpiceJet Boeing B737 aircraft operating flight SG-945 from Mumbai to Durgapur encountered severe turbulence during descent. (Representational image: PTI)

Heatwave may subside over Delhi, Northwest India from today

A man shields his face from the heat with a cloth while riding a bicycle, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 1, 2022. (PTI)

Khalistan flags hung at entrance of Himachal Pradesh Assembly gate

We have removed the Khalistani flags from Vidhan Sabha gate. we are investing and going to register a case, SP Kangra Khushal Sharma said. (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->