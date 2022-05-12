CM puts administration on high alert in coastal and low lying areas; evacuations on

Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy on Wednesday reviewed preparations to face the cyclone Asani situation with collectors of the coastal districts. (Photo:twitter)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy on Wednesday reviewed preparations to face the cyclone Asani situation with collectors of the coastal districts.

The chief minister directed officials to give Rs 1000 per person or Rs 2,000 per family that has been moved from vulnerable areas to relief camps, in order to meet their immediate requirements. Focus should be on preventing loss of lives, the CM said, and asked the administration to be on high alert and be fully geared to meet any emergency.

During the meeting held at the camp office here, the CM asked collectors of Bapatla, Krishna, West Godavari, Konaseema, Kakinada, Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts to be on high alert.

Funds have been sanctioned for relief works. The impact of the cyclone will be felt in Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla, Guntur, Krishna, NTR, West Godavari, Eluru, East Godavari, Kakinada, Konaseema, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Vijayanagaram, Srikakulam, Parvathipuram and Alluri Sitaramaraju districts, he said.

Jagan Reddy said the administration should be more vigilant in coastal and low lying areas. “There is the need to alert the people in low-lying areas and evacuate them to relief camps if necessary.”

The officials informed the CM that they have set up relief camps at 454 locations. ”Set up more camps at required locations and keep diesel generators, JCBs and other material required for relief measures ready. Also stock essential commodities like rice, pulses and cooking oil for distribution to the needy,” he said.

