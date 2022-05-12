Nation Current Affairs 12 May 2022 CM Jagan to attend W ...
Nation, Current Affairs

CM Jagan to attend WEF Summit in Davos, AP to host session to attract investments

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILLYAS
Published May 12, 2022, 11:52 pm IST
Updated May 13, 2022, 12:50 am IST
Jagan will be there for a week from May 22 and seek to attract investments to Andhra Pradesh
Minister for Industries Gudivada Amarnath released AP Logo during the Curtain Raiser program at Secretariat on Wednesday, Industries department Special Principal Secretary Karikala Valavan, APIIC Vice-Chairman, and MD JVN Subramanyam (left) are also seen. Photo BY ARRANGEMENT.
 Minister for Industries Gudivada Amarnath released AP Logo during the Curtain Raiser program at Secretariat on Wednesday, Industries department Special Principal Secretary Karikala Valavan, APIIC Vice-Chairman, and MD JVN Subramanyam (left) are also seen. Photo BY ARRANGEMENT.

VIJAYAWADA: For the first time, Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy will attend the 52nd annual World Economic Forum summit in Davos. He will be there for a week from May 22 and seek to attract investments to Andhra Pradesh.

Minister for industries Gudivada Amarnath released AP’s logo for the summit, with the theme, ‘Andhra Pradesh People, Progress & Possibilities’ here on Thursday.

 

The minister said the CM will address the global summit on the subject, ‘2030 Industrial Development Agenda’ and participate in a series of meetings with business and other leaders.

The state delegation will also include ministers Gudivada Amaranath and Buggana Rajendranath, MP Midhun Reddy, chairman of APIIC Govinda Reddy and some senior IAS  officers apart from a delegation of CII.

The AP delegation will be hosting at least three state sessions -- on healthcare on May 23; on Education & Skilling on 24 and on Transition to Decarbonized Economy the same day.

 

The delegation would meet with the Minister of Finance of Bahrain, Salman Al Khalifa, as also James Zhan, director-general of UNCTAD; Luc Remont, executive vice-president of Schneider Electric; Takeshi Hashimoto, president and CEO of  Mitsui OSK. Lines; Bernard Charles, CEO & Pascal Daloz, COO of  Dassault Systems; Pedro Gomez, head of Mobility and Sustainability of WEF; Sheila Alrowaily of Saudi Aramco Investments, among others.

Minister Amarnath said the high-level delegation from AP will participate in the WEF annual meeting. “Some 13 bilateral meets across thrust sectors and three dedicated state sessions to focus on Industries, Infrastructure, Health, Education and Skilling will be held.

 

The summit from May 22 to 26 brings together around 2,200 business leaders, political leaders, economists, celebrities and journalists to discuss global, regional, and industry challenges.

The minister said. “Under the guidance of CM Jagan, Andhra Pradesh is now elevated from being a forum member associate at the World Economic Forum to the prestigious position of a forum platform partner. We will sign the ‘Platform Partnership for Shaping the Future of Advanced Manufacturing and Value Chains’ with the WEF in the presence of Prof. Klaus Schwabb, founder and chairman of WEF.”

 

Andhra Pradesh will thus have access to full participation in the CEO-level interactions, public figure dialogues, projects and workshops of the platform. The partnership will also grant access to join peer-level communities of common interest such as our Industry Action Groups and Strategy Officers communities, annual meetings and high-level exchanges including WEF’s Sustainable Development Impact Summit and Global virtual discussions, he said.

He said AP ranked third in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

...
Tags: chief minister jaganmohan reddy, andhra investments, world economic forum summit
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu. (ANI Photo)

Naidu welcomes SC order on sedition law

City mayor Gundu Sudharani. (Photo: Facebook)

3 basti hospitals for Warangal, 2 for Hanamkonda: Mayor

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC)

Bandi flays govt. for allotting land to TRS

Krishna district police rescued eight fishermen from a boat stranded in Bay of Bengal due to Asani Cyclone. (Photo: Twitter)

Cyclone Asani: 8 rescued from fishing boat stranded in sea



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50

In March, the price of domestic cooking gas (LPG) was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder. (Representational image: ANI)

DMK MPs to contribute a month's salary towards Lanka aid

M K Stalin (Twitter)

Soldiers out in Colombo; India denies plans to send its troops

Sri Lankan army soldiers patrol during curfew in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Be mindful of Lakshman Rekha, says CJI Ramana

Chief Justice of India N. V. Ramana during a joint conference of Chif Ministers & Chief Justices of High Courts, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

Shivkumar Sharma, the santoor king, dies at 84

Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, Indian music composer and santoor player, passes away in Mumbai, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. He was 84. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->