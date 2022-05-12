CM Jagan to attend WEF Summit in Davos, AP to host session to attract investments

Minister for Industries Gudivada Amarnath released AP Logo during the Curtain Raiser program at Secretariat on Wednesday, Industries department Special Principal Secretary Karikala Valavan, APIIC Vice-Chairman, and MD JVN Subramanyam (left) are also seen. Photo BY ARRANGEMENT.

VIJAYAWADA: For the first time, Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy will attend the 52nd annual World Economic Forum summit in Davos. He will be there for a week from May 22 and seek to attract investments to Andhra Pradesh.

Minister for industries Gudivada Amarnath released AP’s logo for the summit, with the theme, ‘Andhra Pradesh People, Progress & Possibilities’ here on Thursday.

The minister said the CM will address the global summit on the subject, ‘2030 Industrial Development Agenda’ and participate in a series of meetings with business and other leaders.

The state delegation will also include ministers Gudivada Amaranath and Buggana Rajendranath, MP Midhun Reddy, chairman of APIIC Govinda Reddy and some senior IAS officers apart from a delegation of CII.

The AP delegation will be hosting at least three state sessions -- on healthcare on May 23; on Education & Skilling on 24 and on Transition to Decarbonized Economy the same day.

The delegation would meet with the Minister of Finance of Bahrain, Salman Al Khalifa, as also James Zhan, director-general of UNCTAD; Luc Remont, executive vice-president of Schneider Electric; Takeshi Hashimoto, president and CEO of Mitsui OSK. Lines; Bernard Charles, CEO & Pascal Daloz, COO of Dassault Systems; Pedro Gomez, head of Mobility and Sustainability of WEF; Sheila Alrowaily of Saudi Aramco Investments, among others.

Minister Amarnath said the high-level delegation from AP will participate in the WEF annual meeting. “Some 13 bilateral meets across thrust sectors and three dedicated state sessions to focus on Industries, Infrastructure, Health, Education and Skilling will be held.

The summit from May 22 to 26 brings together around 2,200 business leaders, political leaders, economists, celebrities and journalists to discuss global, regional, and industry challenges.

The minister said. “Under the guidance of CM Jagan, Andhra Pradesh is now elevated from being a forum member associate at the World Economic Forum to the prestigious position of a forum platform partner. We will sign the ‘Platform Partnership for Shaping the Future of Advanced Manufacturing and Value Chains’ with the WEF in the presence of Prof. Klaus Schwabb, founder and chairman of WEF.”

Andhra Pradesh will thus have access to full participation in the CEO-level interactions, public figure dialogues, projects and workshops of the platform. The partnership will also grant access to join peer-level communities of common interest such as our Industry Action Groups and Strategy Officers communities, annual meetings and high-level exchanges including WEF’s Sustainable Development Impact Summit and Global virtual discussions, he said.

He said AP ranked third in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.