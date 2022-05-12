Nation Current Affairs 12 May 2022 Allahabad HC to hear ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Allahabad HC to hear petition today seeking to open 22 closed doors in Taj Mahal

ANI
Published May 12, 2022, 1:05 pm IST
Updated May 12, 2022, 1:05 pm IST
The plea also cited the claims by some historians and some Hindu groups about the monument being an old Shiv Temple
Taj Mahal (ANI)
 Taj Mahal (ANI)

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): The Allahabad High court will hear a petition today seeking to open 22 closed rooms in the Taj Mahal.

The plea was filed by Rajneesh Singh, a BJP youth media in-charge, before the Lucknow bench that sought the directions to the Archaeological Survey of India to probe the 22 closed doors in the Taj Mahal to ascertain the presence of the idols of Hindu deities.

 

The plea sought the constitution of a fact-finding committee and the submission of a report by the ASI.

The plea also cited the claims by some historians and some Hindu groups about the monument being an old Shiv Temple.

"Some Hindu groups and reputable Sants are claiming this monument as old Shiv temple supported by many historians and facts however many Historians believe it as Taj Mahal was built-up by Mughal Emperor Shahjahan. Some people also believe that Tejo Mahalaya @ Taj Mahal appears to be one of the Jyotirling i.e. the outstanding Siva Temples," the plea stated.

 

However, the petitioner has claimed that the Centre has refused to divulge details for the restrictions within the Archeological Survey of India-managed heritage site in Agra.

"I am confident that the High Court will decide on the plea soon," he said.

...
Tags: taj mahal, allahabad high court
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh


Latest From Nation

Madras High Court (Wikipedia)

Madras HC orders notice on plea to quash GO proposing to send rice to Sri Lanka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi nteracting with the beneficiary (ANI)

PM Modi gets emotional while interacting with beneficiary during Utkarsh Samaroh

Uttar Pradesh DGP Mukul Goel removed from his post (Twitter)

CM Yogi removes Uttar Pradesh DGP for 'inefficiency', 'neglecting work'

Sri Lankan army soldiers patrol during curfew in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Soldiers out in Colombo; India denies plans to send its troops



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Soldiers out in Colombo; India denies plans to send its troops

Sri Lankan army soldiers patrol during curfew in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

CM Yogi removes Uttar Pradesh DGP for 'inefficiency', 'neglecting work'

Uttar Pradesh DGP Mukul Goel removed from his post (Twitter)

Heatwave may subside over Delhi, Northwest India from today

A man shields his face from the heat with a cloth while riding a bicycle, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 1, 2022. (PTI)

Khalistan flags hung at entrance of Himachal Pradesh Assembly gate

We have removed the Khalistani flags from Vidhan Sabha gate. we are investing and going to register a case, SP Kangra Khushal Sharma said. (ANI)

Low pressure in Bay, likely to turn into cyclone: IMD

It is yet to make an official forecast about the landfall area in case of the system’s intensification into a cyclonic storm. It’s named as Cyclone Asani. — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->