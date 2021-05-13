Nation Current Affairs 12 May 2021 No mass Namaz for Id ...
Nation, Current Affairs

No mass Namaz for Id in Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 13, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Updated May 13, 2021, 12:05 am IST
Says only about 50 people can offer prayers twice at masjids
Muslims urged to prefer Id prayers at home. Those going to masjids must keep 6ft distance, avoid handshakes and hugs. (Representational Photo: PTI)
 Muslims urged to prefer Id prayers at home. Those going to masjids must keep 6ft distance, avoid handshakes and hugs. (Representational Photo: PTI)

VIJAYAWADA: For the second year in a row, there will be no mass namaz for Id-ul-Fitr at idgahs and in open places in the state. The AP government has issued orders, imposing a ban on mass prayers at Idgahs and in open places, restricting gatherings to 50 only to offer Ramzan prayers at mosques, duly following Covid protocols such as physical distance. Such prayers would be allowed twice at mosques.

Principal Secretary (Minorities Welfare) Dr Mohammed Ilyas Rizvi issued GORT: 51, placing restrictions on Eid prayers. Earlier the Chief Executive Officer of AP State Waqf Board asked the government for necessary instructions to district administrations to ensure precautionary measures, especially at Masjids in respect of Id-ul-Fitr prayers.

 

The state government has made it clear that in view of the curfew restrictions in force 12 noon to 6 am till May 18, masjid committees should abide by the curfew regulations and follow all Covid-19 safety guidelines. Muslims are urged to prefer Id-ul-Fitr prayers at home to those at Idgahs or in open spaces to ward off the raging pandemic.  

The Id prayers may, however, be performed in Jamat with a maximum of 50 Musallis (members) in Masjid in accordance with the capacity of the namaz area of the respective Masjids,  duly wearing masks, maintaining physical distancing (6 ft) and other precautionary health norms. If necessary, one or two spells of Jamats within specified number could be performed during the curfew relaxation window i.e., 6 am to 12 noon.

 

Every devotee going to Masjid to offer prayers is advised to perform Wadhu (ablution) at home and carry his own prayer mat or Jaye-Namaz  (Janimaz). The masjid managements shall keep a sufficient number of sanitisers at entry points. Before entry/exit of the Masjid, devotees should clean hands with sanitisers or soap.

Imams and Khateebs are requested to make the Id Khutbah/sermons short. Senior citizens, children and people with cough, cold or fever are called upon to perform the Id prayers at their homes. Those suffering from diabetes, high BP, coronary heart ailments etc., are also advised to offer prayers at home.  

 

The government advised devotees against handshaking, meeting relatives, attending Id-Milap programmes, hugging (Musafa) etc., in order to delink the spread of the Coronavirus. All District Collectors, Commissioners of Police, SPs are instructed to ensure that the government instructions are scrupulously followed at all the Masjids and Waqf institutions in the state.

...
Tags: no mass namaz for id in ap, 50 only to offer ramzan prayers at mosques, covid cases, covid deaths, ap state waqf board, id-ul-fitr prayers at home, id prayers
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Justice Kulkarni said, “If we were to have door-door vaccination sometime back, so many of our prominent citizens across fields, who were not in good health, we could have saved them.” — PTI

Door-to-door vaccination would have saved many lives: Bombay HC

India will soon start Phase 2 and 3 trials of Covaxin on children from 2 to 15 years of age.

India to soon start Phase 2 and 3 trials of Covaxin on children

The Union Health Minister held a video conference with ministers of several states in which Harish took part on the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter @drharshvardhan)

Centre pats Telangana for Covid-19 control

Holding a review meeting on higher education at his camp office at Tadepalli on Wednesday, the Chief Minister asked officials to make IIITs on a par with IITs by introducing higher standards. (DC Image:Narayana Rao)

CM Jagan for overhauling higher education in Andhra Pradesh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnataka postpones CET exams from July to August due to COVID-19 situation

PM Cares to procure 1.5L units of 'Oxycare' system developed by DRDO

The SpO2 based oxygen supply system developed by DRDO. (Photo: Twitter/@DRDO_India)

111 mucormycosis patients undergoing treatment in Mumbai

The BMC's Central Purchase Authority is procuring antifungal drug Amphotericin B which is used to treat mucormycosis. (File/PTI)

Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech to raise monthly production by August

The stock of Covaxin in Delhi has finished. (Photo: AP)

India may overtake China as most populous country sooner than UN projections: Report

In 2019, India had an estimated population of 1.37 billion. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham