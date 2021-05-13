No mass Namaz for Id in Andhra Pradesh

Muslims urged to prefer Id prayers at home. Those going to masjids must keep 6ft distance, avoid handshakes and hugs. (Representational Photo: PTI)

VIJAYAWADA: For the second year in a row, there will be no mass namaz for Id-ul-Fitr at idgahs and in open places in the state. The AP government has issued orders, imposing a ban on mass prayers at Idgahs and in open places, restricting gatherings to 50 only to offer Ramzan prayers at mosques, duly following Covid protocols such as physical distance. Such prayers would be allowed twice at mosques.

Principal Secretary (Minorities Welfare) Dr Mohammed Ilyas Rizvi issued GORT: 51, placing restrictions on Eid prayers. Earlier the Chief Executive Officer of AP State Waqf Board asked the government for necessary instructions to district administrations to ensure precautionary measures, especially at Masjids in respect of Id-ul-Fitr prayers.

The state government has made it clear that in view of the curfew restrictions in force 12 noon to 6 am till May 18, masjid committees should abide by the curfew regulations and follow all Covid-19 safety guidelines. Muslims are urged to prefer Id-ul-Fitr prayers at home to those at Idgahs or in open spaces to ward off the raging pandemic.

The Id prayers may, however, be performed in Jamat with a maximum of 50 Musallis (members) in Masjid in accordance with the capacity of the namaz area of the respective Masjids, duly wearing masks, maintaining physical distancing (6 ft) and other precautionary health norms. If necessary, one or two spells of Jamats within specified number could be performed during the curfew relaxation window i.e., 6 am to 12 noon.

Every devotee going to Masjid to offer prayers is advised to perform Wadhu (ablution) at home and carry his own prayer mat or Jaye-Namaz (Janimaz). The masjid managements shall keep a sufficient number of sanitisers at entry points. Before entry/exit of the Masjid, devotees should clean hands with sanitisers or soap.

Imams and Khateebs are requested to make the Id Khutbah/sermons short. Senior citizens, children and people with cough, cold or fever are called upon to perform the Id prayers at their homes. Those suffering from diabetes, high BP, coronary heart ailments etc., are also advised to offer prayers at home.

The government advised devotees against handshaking, meeting relatives, attending Id-Milap programmes, hugging (Musafa) etc., in order to delink the spread of the Coronavirus. All District Collectors, Commissioners of Police, SPs are instructed to ensure that the government instructions are scrupulously followed at all the Masjids and Waqf institutions in the state.