Nation Current Affairs 12 May 2021 Moon not sighted, Id ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Moon not sighted, Id-ul-Fitr on Friday in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ATHER MOIN
Published May 13, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Updated May 13, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Id prayers are not allowed for common people in masjids
As Shawwal crescent was not sighted in Hyderabad and other parts of the country on Wednesday evening, Thursday will be the last day of Ramzan and Id-ul-Fitr will be observed on Friday. (DC file photo)
Hyderabad: As Shawwal crescent was not sighted in Hyderabad and other parts of the country on Wednesday evening, Thursday will be the last day of Ramzan and Id-ul-Fitr will be observed on Friday, according to the Ruyat Hilaal Committee of Sadar Majlis Ulema-e-Deccan, responsible for the announcement of sighting on moon. However, Id prayers are not allowed for common people even in masjids.

Secretary of Sadar Majlis Ulema-e-Deccan, Moulana Qubool Badsha Quadri said the sky was cloudy in Hyderabad and even in other parts of the country where the sky was clear, the crescent was not sighted. He announced that in the light of Sharia the Id-ul-Fitr would fall on Friday.

 

Earlier in the day, a webinar was held with home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaaissi, Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar and reputed Ulemas to discuss conducting of Id prayers as the lockdown is in effect in the state. The government has imposed restrictions on congregational prayers in places of worship. In the meeting, it was decided to allow only four persons to perform Id prayers in masjids to avoid them from becoming deserted.

Anjani Kumar, while addressing the meeting, said the government had imposed a complete lockdown for 10 days and issued a GO framing various guidelines. The government ordered that all religious places shall be closed for public worship and congregations shall not be permitted. “Even the High Court is keeping watch on us. We attended the court yesterday. However, only four people will be allowed to perform prayers,” he said.

 

Home minister Mahmood Ali and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi appealed to the common Muslims not to come out of their houses to perform Id prayers at masjids as the government had not permitted congregational prayers. They appealed to the Muslims to perform prayers at their houses. Meanwhile, CEO of Wakf Board Shahnawaz Qasim issued a circular directing all Mutawallis and managing committees to strictly follow the instructions given in the GO. Any deviation in the matter will be viewed seriously and action will be initiated against the concerned.

 

Moulana Anwaar Ahmed of Jamia Nizamia clarified that performing the Id prayers at homes were not permissible in the Sharia, so people can perform the Chasht or Ishraq prayers (special morning prayers) at their residence instead of Id prayers.

There is infuriation among common Muslims over not allowing them to perform Id prayers even in local masjids. Many people have expressed their dissent over the decision of the government to ban Id prayers in masjids. Many religious scholars have also expressed their displeasure and said performing Id prayers at homes was not permissible by the Sharia.

 

Moulana Abdur Raheem Khurram said during the relaxation period, Id prayers can be performed complying with the SOPs of Covid-19. Ulemas had allowed performing Id prayers in more than one session in the Masjids to avoid the huge crowd. He asked the government to reconsider its decision. 

Tags: ramzan and id-ul-fitr will be observed on friday, id-ul-fitr on friday in hyderabad, ruyat hilaal committee of sadar majlis ulema-e-deccan, moon not sighted id on friday
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


