India’s daily COVID-19 deaths rise by record 4,205

PTI
Published May 12, 2021, 11:16 am IST
Updated May 12, 2021, 11:16 am IST
3,48,421 new coronavirus infections were reported on Wednesday as the total tally of COVID-19 cases in country now stands at 2,33,40,938
 Relatives mourn as they arrive for the cremation of their loved one who died due to the Covid-19 coronavirus, at a crematorium in New Delhi on May 11, 2021. (AFP)

New Delhi: India saw a record 4,205 COVID-19 fatalities in a day taking the death toll to 2,54,197, while 3,48,421 new coronavirus infections were reported, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The total tally of COVID-19 cases in country now stands at 2,33,40,938.

 

The active cases have reduced to 37,04,099 comprising 15.87 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 83.04 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,93,82,642 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

 

According to the ICMR, 30,75,83,991 samples have been tested up to May 11 with 19,83,804 samples being tested on Tuesday.

