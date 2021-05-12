Nation Current Affairs 12 May 2021 India may overtake C ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India may overtake China as most populous country sooner than UN projections: Report

PTI
Published May 12, 2021, 10:17 pm IST
Updated May 12, 2021, 10:42 pm IST
India is expected to add nearly 273 million people to its population between now and 2050
In 2019, India had an estimated population of 1.37 billion. (Representational Image)
 In 2019, India had an estimated population of 1.37 billion. (Representational Image)

Beijing: Chinese demographers say India will become the world's most populous country earlier than the United Nations' projection of 2027, surpassing China where a steady drop in the birth rate has been recorded in the last few years.

India is expected to add nearly 273 million people to its population between now and 2050, a UN report said in 2019, forecasting that the country will cross China as the world's most populous country by 2027. India will remain the most populated country through the end of the current century, the report said.

 

In 2019, India had an estimated population of 1.37 billion and China 1.43 billion, according to the UN figures.

The once-in-a-decade census released by China on Tuesday said China's population grew at its slowest pace to reach 1.41178 billion, keeping its status as the world's most populous country amid official projections that the numbers may decline from next year.

The drop in population was expected to lead to labour shortages and a fall in consumption levels, impacting the world's second largest economy's future economic outlook.

 

China's state-run Global Times daily on Wednesday quoted Chinese demographers as saying that India's population may overtake China's well before 2027.

With the Chinese birth fertility rates expected to drop in the coming years, demographers predicted that India with its much higher fertility rate will overtake China as the world's most populous country by 2023 or 2024, earlier than the last UN prediction in 2019, the daily's report said.

Lu Jiehua, professor of sociology at Peking University, said China's population may peak by 2027 before it starts to decline. Some demographers believe the peak may come as soon as 2022.

 

China is also facing the risk of falling into the trap of low fertility, as it recorded 12 million births in 2020, marking a drop for the fourth consecutive year.

China's total fertility rate of women of childbearing age was 1.3, a relatively low level.

The global fertility rate was 2.5 in 2019, as per the UN's World Fertility and Family Planning, 2020, report. Liang Jianzhang, an economics professor at Peking University, told the Global Times that China's fertility rate will continue to drop in the coming years, and may become the world's lowest.

 

"According to the existing data, in the next 10 years, the number of women aged 22 to 35, which is the childbearing period, will drop by more than 30 per cent compared with the present data, he said.

Without strong policy intervention, China's new-born population is likely to fall below 10 million in the next few years, and its fertility rate will be lower than Japan's, perhaps the lowest in the world," Liang predicted.

In view of the demographic crisis, China stopped the one-child policy in 2016 and allowed two children, but it has had very limited impact to halt the declining population as few people came forward to have a second child.

 

China is expected to lift all restrictions on the number of children that a couple can have.

...
Tags: india population, china population


Latest From Nation

Justice Kulkarni said, “If we were to have door-door vaccination sometime back, so many of our prominent citizens across fields, who were not in good health, we could have saved them.” — PTI

Door-to-door vaccination would have saved many lives: Bombay HC

India will soon start Phase 2 and 3 trials of Covaxin on children from 2 to 15 years of age.

India to soon start Phase 2 and 3 trials of Covaxin on children

The Union Health Minister held a video conference with ministers of several states in which Harish took part on the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter @drharshvardhan)

Centre pats Telangana for Covid-19 control

Holding a review meeting on higher education at his camp office at Tadepalli on Wednesday, the Chief Minister asked officials to make IIITs on a par with IITs by introducing higher standards. (DC Image:Narayana Rao)

CM Jagan for overhauling higher education in Andhra Pradesh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnataka postpones CET exams from July to August due to COVID-19 situation

111 mucormycosis patients undergoing treatment in Mumbai

The BMC's Central Purchase Authority is procuring antifungal drug Amphotericin B which is used to treat mucormycosis. (File/PTI)

Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech to raise monthly production by August

The stock of Covaxin in Delhi has finished. (Photo: AP)

12 opposition leaders write to PM, demand suspension of Central Vista project

Construction work underway as part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project, at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Using term 'Indian variant' for B.1.617 strain has no basis: Health ministry

The ministry dismissed as
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham