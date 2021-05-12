Nation Current Affairs 12 May 2021 All SSC students in ...
Nation, Current Affairs

All SSC students in Telangana declared as pass

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 12, 2021, 12:17 am IST
Updated May 12, 2021, 12:17 am IST
To award grades, performance of students for internal assessments for 20 per cent marks was scaled to a 100 per cent marks assessment
The decision comes after the Telangana government decided to cancel SSC exams scheduled to be held from May 17 and postpone exams for students of class 12 in the state. — PTI
Hyderabad: The Telangana government's School Education Department issued an official order on Tuesday, declaring all SSC or Class 10/ OSSC/ Vocational students as pass, as a one time measure in view of the COVID-19 situation in the state.

The government in its order said that to award grades, performance of students for internal assessments for 20 per cent marks was scaled to a 100 per cent marks assessment. All schools under various managements during the academic year 2020-21 have been directed to announce the SSC results.

 

The decision comes after the Telangana government decided to cancel SSC exams scheduled to be held from May 17 and postpone exams for students of class 12 in the state.

