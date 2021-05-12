Nation Current Affairs 12 May 2021 111 mucormycosis pat ...
Nation, Current Affairs

111 mucormycosis patients undergoing treatment in Mumbai

PTI
Published May 12, 2021, 10:32 pm IST
Updated May 12, 2021, 10:46 pm IST
Most of these patients are from outside Mumbai, according to the BMC
The BMC's Central Purchase Authority is procuring antifungal drug Amphotericin B which is used to treat mucormycosis. (File/PTI)
 The BMC's Central Purchase Authority is procuring antifungal drug Amphotericin B which is used to treat mucormycosis. (File/PTI)

Mumbai: As many as 111 patients, all COVID-19 survivors, are undergoing treatment for the fungal infection `mucormycosis' in Mumbai hospitals, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed on Wednesday.

Prabhakar Shinde, the BJP's group leader in the BMC said the information was provided to the civic body's standing committee upon his query.

 

Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani told the committee that 38 mucormycosis patients are being treated at the civic-run BY Nair Hospital, 34 at KEM Hospital, 32 at Sion Hospital and seven at Cooper Hospital, he said.

Most of these patients are from outside Mumbai, according to the BMC.

Shinde also said that the civic body has set up a medical experts' panel to decide the line of treatment for the disease, and all hospitals have been informed about the precautionary measures to avoid its spread.

The BMC's Central Purchase Authority is procuring antifungal drug Amphotericin B which is used to treat mucormycosis and hospitals have been authorised to purchase it locally.

 

Deputy commissioner Kakani informed the committee that mucormycosis is not "contagious" and doctors at COVID-19 hospitals are trained to handle it.

Despite repeated attempts Kakani could not be reached for confirmation, but the dean of a BMC-run hospital verified that there are 111 mucormycosis patients in city hospitals.

"If diagnosed at early stage, it can be cured completely," he said.

Earlier in the day, a health official in neighbouring Thane said that two COVID-19 patients have died due to mucormycosis while six others were undergoing treatment for the disease, also known as black fungus infection.

 

As per the doctors, this fungal infection is mostly found among COVID-19 patients who have diabetes. Its symptoms include headache, fever, pain under the eyes, nasal or sinus congestion and partial loss of vision.

...
Tags: mucormycosis, brihanmumbai municipal corporation (bmc), mumbai covid-19, maharashtra covid cases
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Justice Kulkarni said, “If we were to have door-door vaccination sometime back, so many of our prominent citizens across fields, who were not in good health, we could have saved them.” — PTI

Door-to-door vaccination would have saved many lives: Bombay HC

India will soon start Phase 2 and 3 trials of Covaxin on children from 2 to 15 years of age.

India to soon start Phase 2 and 3 trials of Covaxin on children

The Union Health Minister held a video conference with ministers of several states in which Harish took part on the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter @drharshvardhan)

Centre pats Telangana for Covid-19 control

Holding a review meeting on higher education at his camp office at Tadepalli on Wednesday, the Chief Minister asked officials to make IIITs on a par with IITs by introducing higher standards. (DC Image:Narayana Rao)

CM Jagan for overhauling higher education in Andhra Pradesh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnataka postpones CET exams from July to August due to COVID-19 situation

Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech to raise monthly production by August

The stock of Covaxin in Delhi has finished. (Photo: AP)

India may overtake China as most populous country sooner than UN projections: Report

In 2019, India had an estimated population of 1.37 billion. (Representational Image)

12 opposition leaders write to PM, demand suspension of Central Vista project

Construction work underway as part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project, at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Using term 'Indian variant' for B.1.617 strain has no basis: Health ministry

The ministry dismissed as
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham