49th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

71,339

571

Recovered

23,033

484

Deaths

2,310

16

Maharashtra234014786868 Gujarat85422780513 Tamil Nadu8002205153 Delhi7639251286 Rajasthan40352362115 Madhya Pradesh37851747221 Uttar Pradesh3573175880 West Bengal2063499190 Andhra Pradesh2051105646 Punjab187716831 Telangana127580130 Karnataka90442631 Jammu and Kashmir87942710 Bihar7613776 Haryana73033711 Kerala5204894 Odisha437683 Chandigarh187283 Jharkhand163783 Tripura15120 Uttarakhand68461 Assam63351 Chhatisgarh59490 Himachal Pradesh58353 Meghalaya13101 Puducherry1180 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Current Affairs 12 May 2020 Coronavirus lethal, ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Coronavirus lethal, don't take anything for granted: Indian-American doctor to Mamata

PTI
Published May 12, 2020, 2:18 pm IST
Updated May 12, 2020, 3:24 pm IST
Dr Indranill Basu Ray said that India, including West Bengal, may be lucky because of a viral strain not having such a severe infection.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee wearing a mask is seen in her car during the nationwide lockdown. (PTI)
 West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee wearing a mask is seen in her car during the nationwide lockdown. (PTI)

Washington: Describing the coronavirus as exceptionally infective and highly lethal, an eminent Indian-American cardiologist has urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee not to take anything for granted and take all necessary steps to prevent large-scale illness and fatalities in the state.

Tennessee-based Dr Indranill Basu Ray, in a letter to Banerjee, said that India, including West Bengal, may be lucky because of a different viral strain not having such a severe infection.

 

"I am compelled to point out the fact that as West Bengal is exceptionally crowded, the virus, if it infects a particular locality, will spread like wildfire, affecting thousands and killing quite a few," he said.

It is essential to maintain strict social distancing and ensure that this dangerous virus could be prevented from spreading and killing as it has been doing in certain western countries, the cardiologist said in his letter.

"We cannot take anything for granted as you will regret if thousands are infected, and hundreds start dying because of a lack of strictness in preventing the spread and appropriate detection of COVID-19.

"I would therefore kindly request you to take urgent steps to realise the deadliness of this virus and the fact that it is a killing machine. Appropriate measures, including augmented testing, isolation of all contacts, and forceful enforcement of the lockdown, are mandatory to prevent the exact scenario as seen in the west," he said, adding that the coronavirus is exceptionally infective and highly lethal.

Dr Ray, a cardiologist and cardiac electrophysiologist who has also been a Professor of medicine and public health at multiple universities in the US and India, expressed shock that instead of doctors, a committee has been asked to provide COVID-19 death certificates.

"Hushing up such infection and not taking appropriate precautions like isolation would lead to death and destruction, which I certainly know that you would not like as the Chief Minister of my state," he added.

In India, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased to 67,152, after a record number of 4,213 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours till Monday 8 AM, while the death toll rose by 97 to 2,206, the Union Health Ministry said in its daily update. 

...
Tags: coronavirus in west bengal, covid19 west bengal, cm mamata banerjee, coronavirus lockdown, united states
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Latest From Nation

Stranded migrants continue to struggle. (DC Photo by Gandhi)

Migrants try to travel from Maharashtra to UP in truck; stopped after 1500-km journey

File image of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI)

Delhi: Kejriwal seeks people's suggestion on lockdown beyond May 17

Representational image. (AFP)

Chinese helicopters spotted in Eastern Ladakh along India-China border: Sources

Telangana chief minister KChandrashekar Rao has told his staff to prepare the people to accept the coronavirus as a reality. (Twitter)

KCR: Get ready to live with the coronavirus



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Women depend on online pharmacies, googled guides as abortion clinics stay shut in US

Beyond the legal ramifications, how does one find websites where the pills are sold? How do you make sure you get them quickly? What is the pain like? Dozens of women are exchanging advice, tips and notes about their experiences in the abortion forum on the popular social network Reddit.
 

Wanna know what the deal is with Bitcoin? Get your geek on, here's an explainer

In this file photo taken on March 19, 2018 a technician inspects bitcoin mining at Bitfarms in Saint Hyacinthe, Quebec. (Photo | AFP)
 

Girl in Bareilly, boy in Mumbai: Big fat shaadi goes online, clicking and streaming

This combination photo shows bride Keerti Narang posing for a picture at her home in Bareilly before her marriage with groom Sushen Dang who is seen dancing with his family in Mumbai, and a priest who solemnised the marriage sitting in Chhattisgarh. Under lockdown and far apart, Sushen Dang and Keerti Narang went online to say their marriage vows -- and pulled off a spectacular Indian wedding complete with thousands of guests and raucous Bollywood dancing. (Photo | AFP)
 

Thought H-1B workers had it great? Report says Google, Microsoft pay them below par

The report alleged that major US-based technology firms that hire H-1B workers directly had significant shares of their certified H-1B positions assigned as Level 1 or Level 2, the two lowest wage levels in fiscal 2019, both of which are below the local median wage.
 

Aarogya Setu world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads, says Niti Aayog CEO

The Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | AFP)
 

Bengaluru grape farmers go direct to consumers, and movement spreads like wild fire

Consumers are getting their grapes at their doorstep for half the market price.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Indian nationals stuck in US after H-1B visa cards suspended

Visa, OCI card suspension prevents several Indians in US from flying back home. (PTI Photo)

Chinese helicopters spotted in Eastern Ladakh along India-China border: Sources

Representational image. (AFP)

Migrants try to travel from Maharashtra to UP in truck; stopped after 1500-km journey

Stranded migrants continue to struggle. (DC Photo by Gandhi)

Mumbai witnesses community spread of Covid19: Health official

Maharashtra revealed that parts of the state, including Mumbai have witnessed community spread of the deadly disease. (PTI Photo)

Singham stunt proves costly for Madhya Pradesh cop

Videograb of the Singham stunt.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham