Nation, Current Affairs

Stampede-like situation at Tirupati shrine leaves 3 injured

AP
Published Apr 12, 2022, 4:48 pm IST
Updated Apr 12, 2022, 4:48 pm IST
Report say more than 10,000 pilgrims gathered at ticket counters to obtain Sarvadarshan tickets, which led to the stampede-like situation
After a stampede-like situation, TTD has cancelled VIP darshans till coming Sunday. (PTI Image)
 After a stampede-like situation, TTD has cancelled VIP darshans till coming Sunday. (PTI Image)

Tirupati: Three people were injured in a stampede-like situation at the ticket counters at the Tirumala shrine in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati, informed TTD PRO Ravi Kumar on Tuesday.

The initial report stated that more than 10,000 pilgrims gathered at ticket counters in Tirumala, Tirupati to obtain Sarvadarshan tickets which led to the stampede-like situation.

 

"There was a huge rush at three token counters in Tirupati. However, looking at the rush, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) decided to allow pilgrims directly into the compartments of Tirumala for darshan. The situation is normal now," TTD PRO Ravi Kumar said

After a stampede-like situation, TTD has cancelled VIP or suspended darshans till coming Sunday.

Tags: tirumala tirupathi devasthanam
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


The six were general passengers of Guwahati-bound superfast express and had got down onto the adjoining track, to get fresh air, when their train stopped near a gate. (Representational Image/File)

Andhra govt announces ex-gratia to kin of train mishap victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

PM Modi says India ready to supply food stock to world if WTO agrees

BJP leader KP Srivastava flashes the victory sign after winning the Prayagraj seat in Uttar Pradesh MLC elections, in Prayagraj, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (PTI Photo)

UP MLC polls: BJP headed for big win, but loses Varanasi to Independent candidate

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (ANI file image)

COVID: Mandaviya takes stock of XE variant, directs officials to boost vaccination



DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
PM Modi says India ready to supply food stock to world if WTO agrees

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

COVID: Mandaviya takes stock of XE variant, directs officials to boost vaccination

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (ANI file image)

'India's monthly oil purchase from Russia less than what Europe buys in an afternoon'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar listens at a news conference during the fourth U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue at the State Department in Washington, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP)

Spiralling prices of essentials, fuel strain household budgets across country

While the prices of vegetables and several other food items have gone through the roof, the fuel rate has increased by about Rs 10 per litre in past one month. (Representational image: By arrangement)

India, US natural partners: PM Modi

US President Joe Biden interacts with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the India-US virtual summit, at the White House in Washington, DC, USA. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries are also seen. (PTI Photo)
