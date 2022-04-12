Nation Current Affairs 12 Apr 2022 PM Modi says India r ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi says India ready to supply food stock to world if WTO agrees

ANI
Published Apr 12, 2022, 2:47 pm IST
Updated Apr 12, 2022, 2:47 pm IST
The PM said that India already has enough food stock for its people but 'our farmers seem to have made arrangements to feed the world'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Gandhinagar: Stating that he has discussed the issue of the global food shortage with US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India is ready to supply food stock to the world.

PM Modi said that India can supply food stock if the World Trade Organisation (WTO) comes on board.

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the hostel and education complex at "Shree Annapurna Dham" via video conferencing.

"Food stock in different parts of the world is dwindling due to the war (in Ukraine). The world is facing a new problem now, with the food stock of the world getting empty. I was talking to the US President, and he also raised this issue. I suggested that if WTO gives permission, India is ready to supply food stock to the world from tomorrow," PM Narendra Modi said.

He said that India already has enough food stock for the people in the country but "our farmers seem to have made arrangements to feed the world". However, we have to work according to the laws of the world, so I don't know when WTO will give permission and we can supply food to the world, PM Modi added.

 

"The development of Gujarat is necessary for the development of India," said PM Narendra Modi after inaugurating the hostel and education complex of "Shri Annapurnadham Trust" at Adalaj.

Further speaking on the Annapurnadham Trust, Narendra Modi said, "In the field of education, nutrition and health, Gujarat has always contributed to society. The Patidar community has also been part of it."

"Bhumipujan (ground-breaking ceremony)" of the "Hiramani Arogya Dham" will also take place. While speaking about the Arogya Dham, the PM said, "The Central Government's free dialysis facility in government hospitals will boost the purpose of Arogya Dham. A large number of people will be able to get dialysis treatment at the same time in the Arogya Dham. There will be 24 hours blood supply. This Arogya Dham will serve mankind."

 

PM Narendra Modi added, "Idol of Mother Annapurna Mata was stolen from Kashi decades ago and transported abroad. We brought back the idol of Mother Annapurna from Canada to Kashi a few months back. Dozens of such cultural symbols have been brought back from abroad in the last seven-eight years."

...
Tags: world trade organisation (wto), prime minister narendra modi, food shortage, food export
Location: India, Delhi


Related Stories

India, US natural partners: PM Modi
Indian interests first: Prime Minister Modi

Latest From Nation

The six were general passengers of Guwahati-bound superfast express and had got down onto the adjoining track, to get fresh air, when their train stopped near a gate. (Representational Image/File)

Andhra govt announces ex-gratia to kin of train mishap victims

BJP leader KP Srivastava flashes the victory sign after winning the Prayagraj seat in Uttar Pradesh MLC elections, in Prayagraj, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (PTI Photo)

UP MLC polls: BJP headed for big win, but loses Varanasi to Independent candidate

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (ANI file image)

COVID: Mandaviya takes stock of XE variant, directs officials to boost vaccination

While the prices of vegetables and several other food items have gone through the roof, the fuel rate has increased by about Rs 10 per litre in past one month. (Representational image: By arrangement)

Spiralling prices of essentials, fuel strain household budgets across country



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

COVID: Mandaviya takes stock of XE variant, directs officials to boost vaccination

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (ANI file image)

'India's monthly oil purchase from Russia less than what Europe buys in an afternoon'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar listens at a news conference during the fourth U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue at the State Department in Washington, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP)

Spiralling prices of essentials, fuel strain household budgets across country

While the prices of vegetables and several other food items have gone through the roof, the fuel rate has increased by about Rs 10 per litre in past one month. (Representational image: By arrangement)

India, US natural partners: PM Modi

US President Joe Biden interacts with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the India-US virtual summit, at the White House in Washington, DC, USA. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries are also seen. (PTI Photo)

India talks to Poland, Romania, Kazakhstan for medico returnees

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar speaks in the Lok Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->