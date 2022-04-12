Nation Current Affairs 12 Apr 2022 'India's m ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'India's monthly oil purchase from Russia less than what Europe buys in an afternoon'

PTI
Published Apr 12, 2022, 10:34 am IST
Updated Apr 12, 2022, 10:34 am IST
Jaishankar said India has made a number of statements (on the Russia-Ukraine war) which outline its position in the UN and Indian Parliament
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar listens at a news conference during the fourth U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue at the State Department in Washington, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP)
 External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar listens at a news conference during the fourth U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue at the State Department in Washington, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP)

Washington: India's total purchase of oil from Russia in a month is probably less than what Europe does in an afternoon, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said.

"I noticed you refer to oil purchases. If you are looking at energy purchases from Russia, I would suggest that your attention should be focused on Europe. We do buy some energy, which is necessary for our energy security. But I suspect looking at the figures, probably our total purchases for the month would be less than what Europe does in an afternoon," Jaishankar told a reporter when asked about India's oil purchase from Russia.

 

Jaishankar was addressing a joint news conference with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with their American counterparts Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, after the conclusion of the 2+2 Ministerial on Monday.

Jaishankar said India has made a number of statements (on the Russia-Ukraine war) which outline its position in the United Nations, in the Indian Parliament, and in other forums.

"And briefly, what those positions state is that we are against the conflict. We are for dialogue and diplomacy. We are for urgent cessation of violence, and we are prepared to contribute in whatever way to these objectives," he asserted.

 

The White House too came to India's defence on the issue of oil purchase noting that its total purchase is less than one and two per cent as against 10 per cent from the United States.

"Did the President get a commitment from Prime Minister Modi not to accelerate or increase imports of Russian energy? White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked during her daily news conference.

"I'll let Prime Minister Modi and the Indians speak to that. Again, it's 1 to 2 per cent at this point in time. They import 10 per cent from the United States. It is not a violation of any sanctions or anything along those lines. It was a constructive, direct conversation. But I will let them speak for themselves," she said.

 

During the virtual summit earlier in the day, President Joe Biden conveyed that the United States is here to help India to diversify its means of importing oil.

"The imports from the United States are already significant -- or much bigger than the imports that they get from Russia. And we, of course -- the President conveyed very clearly that it is not in their interest to increase that. But beyond that, I would let the Indian leaders speak for themselves," she said.

India, Psaki told reporters, is not violating any sanctions by importing oil.

 

"It's a decision we made from the United States, but we also recognize different countries have their own calculations," she said.

Psaki also praised Indian efforts in Ukraine.

"What India has done to date is they have condemned the killings of civilians in Bucha. They have supported, they've supported calls for an independent investigation. They've provided over 90 tons of humanitarian relief material to Ukraine and its neighbours to include medicine and other essential relief. Earlier in the conflict, they also used its resources to evacuate almost 150 foreign nationals for 18 different countries," she said.

 

Jaishankar told reporters that now there is an expanding India-US energy relationship that didn't exist some years ago.

The United States is the second-largest LNG supplier to India and the fourth or fifth-largest crude oil supplier. "A big partner in the renewables side," he said.

Echoing Jaishankar, Blinken said the US energy exports to India now total about USD 11 billion a year.

"Ultimately, the most effective way to satisfy this growth, the needs of the Indian people, the Indian economy, is of course to honour the climate goals, the ambitious climate goals that India has set, including particularly the expansion of renewables," he said.

 

In fact, there's a longstanding strategic clean energy partnership that is co-led by the Department of Energy, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas in India. That is deepening cooperation on energy efficiency and next-generation fuels, he said. "

We have the Quad. We've got a working group on climate that's partnering on green shipping corridors and on green technology," he said.

Blinken said the State Department's Energy Bureau has done a lot of work including collaborative studies with Indian researchers on the most economical decarbonization pathways.

 

"Our Development Finance Corporation just announced a USD 500 million loan to First Solar, which will produce solar panel modules in Southern India, furthering climate goals, diversifying the solar supply chain," he said.

"So, in all these ways and more, we are working both to deal with the impact of the Russian aggression on energy, but much more broadly with this combination of helping India meet its energy needs while advancing together the vital climate agenda that we share," the Secretary of State said.

...
Tags: eam jaishankar, external affairs minister s jaishankar, india oil imports, oil import from russia


Latest From Nation

ABVP students interact with media after the clash between students of left-wing and ABVP over non-veg food during Navratri, outside JNU campus, in New Delhi, Monday, April 11, 2022. (PTI/Ravi Choudhary)

Clashes in JNU over non-veg food: Police file two FIRs

The fire department officials estimated that crore of rupees worth material and furniture might have been gutted in the mishap. — Representational image/DC

Goods gutted in godown

Naga Chaitanya (in picture) immediately paid the fine of Rs 715 to the traffic police and assured them that the black film would be removed. — DC file image

Naga Chaitanya fined for traffic rules violation

One Alli Durgaiah, who was a customer of Kapil Chits, died on November 27, 2017 in a road accident. Durgaiah was a chit subscriber (No.FKST09G-4) for the value of Rs 2 lakh. He was told that he would be insured for Rs 2 lakh under Kapil Health Club scheme. — Representational image/By arrangement

Pay Rs 2.50 lakh compensation, Kapil Chits told



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India, US natural partners: PM Modi

US President Joe Biden interacts with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the India-US virtual summit, at the White House in Washington, DC, USA. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries are also seen. (PTI Photo)

India talks to Poland, Romania, Kazakhstan for medico returnees

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar speaks in the Lok Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI Photo)

UK PM Boris Johnson expected to visit India towards month end

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (AFP)

Encounter in Srinagar, two terrorists killed

Security force launched a cordon and search operation in Bishember Nagar area of the city after receiving inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area. (Representational image: PTI)

Centre says fuel price up 50% in rest of world

Petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (PTI file)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->