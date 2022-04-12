Nation Current Affairs 12 Apr 2022 HC bars mutual trans ...
Nation, Current Affairs

HC bars mutual transfer of govt teachers as GO violates rules

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 12, 2022, 3:29 am IST
Updated Apr 12, 2022, 9:06 am IST
The court had earlier granted status quo on implementation of the G.O. till Monday
Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy passed the interim order while hearing a batch of three cases filed by secondary grade teachers from Jayashankar Bhupalpally district challenging G.O. Rt. 402. (Representational Image/ PTI)
 Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy passed the interim order while hearing a batch of three cases filed by secondary grade teachers from Jayashankar Bhupalpally district challenging G.O. Rt. 402. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday suspended G.O. Rt. No. 402 pertaining to mutual transfer of government teachers within erstwhile districts on the grounds that the G.O. violates the new presidential order brought in after the formation of new districts. The court had earlier granted status quo on implementation of the G.O. till Monday.

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy passed the interim order while hearing a batch of three cases filed by secondary grade teachers from Jayashankar Bhupalpally district challenging G.O. Rt. 402.

 

Counsels for the petitioners N.S. Arjun Kumar and M. Ramgopal Rao argued that though the new presidential order permitted transfer of persons from one local cadre to another local cadre on a reciprocal basis (mutual transfer), it was subject to a restriction that the persons so transferred shall forego their seniority and shall be assigned the lowest rank in the new local cadre. This condition was removed by the G.O. The counsels submitted that the state government did not have the powers to amend the presidential order by way of executive instructions in the form of G.O.s. If the condition of foregoing seniority has to be removed, it could only be done by the president by way of amendment. They contended that the state government’s action violates Article 371-D of the Constitution.

 

Justice Reddy agreeing with the counsels for the petitioners passed an interim order suspending G.O. Rt. 402 and directed the GAD to file counter-affidavits by June. 

...
Tags: telangana high court, g.o. rt. no. 402
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The six were general passengers of Guwahati-bound superfast express and had got down onto the adjoining track, to get fresh air, when their train stopped near a gate. (Representational Image/File)

Andhra govt announces ex-gratia to kin of train mishap victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

PM Modi says India ready to supply food stock to world if WTO agrees

BJP leader KP Srivastava flashes the victory sign after winning the Prayagraj seat in Uttar Pradesh MLC elections, in Prayagraj, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (PTI Photo)

UP MLC polls: BJP headed for big win, but loses Varanasi to Independent candidate

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (ANI file image)

COVID: Mandaviya takes stock of XE variant, directs officials to boost vaccination



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India, US natural partners: PM Modi

US President Joe Biden interacts with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the India-US virtual summit, at the White House in Washington, DC, USA. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries are also seen. (PTI Photo)

India talks to Poland, Romania, Kazakhstan for medico returnees

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar speaks in the Lok Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI Photo)

UK PM Boris Johnson expected to visit India towards month end

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (AFP)

Encounter in Srinagar, two terrorists killed

Security force launched a cordon and search operation in Bishember Nagar area of the city after receiving inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area. (Representational image: PTI)

Centre says fuel price up 50% in rest of world

Petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (PTI file)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->