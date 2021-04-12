Nation Current Affairs 12 Apr 2021 AP records steady ri ...
Nation, Current Affairs

AP records steady rise in daily COVID numbers with 3495 cases on Sunday

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 12, 2021, 12:21 am IST
Updated Apr 12, 2021, 12:31 am IST
The state confirmed nine deaths due to Covid and 3,495 new infections for the 24-hour period ending Sunday morning
The state has 20,954 patients as of Sunday morning and a majority of them were under home isolation. (Photo: DC/Murali Krishna)
 The state has 20,954 patients as of Sunday morning and a majority of them were under home isolation. (Photo: DC/Murali Krishna)

VIJAYAWADA: The Coronavirus infections are increasing on a daily basis in Andhra Pradesh for the past few days. On Sunday 3,495 new infections were registered, it was officially stated.

Until recently, only 500 to 1,000 new cases used to be registered a day.

 

The state confirmed nine deaths due to Covid and 3,495 new infections for the 24-hour period ending Sunday morning. It was the highest single-day tally since October 23. As many as 31,719 samples were tested.

A total of 1.542 crore samples were tested in the state so far, with a positivity rate of 6 per cent.

Four new deaths were registered in Chittoor and one each in Guntur, Kurnool, Nellore, Prakasam and Srikakulam districts.

The total number of Coronavirus cases in AP state was 9,22,506 of which the total recoveries were of 8,94,252. The state has 20,954 patients as of Sunday morning and a majority of them were under home isolation.  

 

District-wise, the highest number of new Coronavirus infections, 719, in a single day spike, was registered in Chittoor followed by Guntur with 501, Visakhapatnam 405, Krishna 306, Srikakulam 293, Prakasam 215, Anantapur 209, Vizianagaram 193, Kadapa 192, Kurnool 191, Nellore 190, East Godavari 41 and West Godavari 40 cases.  

East Godavari is on top with a total of 1,25,817 Coronavirus cases while West Godavari recorded 94,735 cases, Chittoor 94,160, Guntur 82,043, Anantapur 69,540, Nellore 65,013, Visakhapatnam 64,708, Prakasam 63,735, Kurnool 63,063, Kadapa 56,866, Krishna 52,817, Srikakulam 48,039 and Vizianagaram 41,970  cases.

 

...
Tags: covid cases in ap, covid-19 positives in ap, covid -19 cases increase in ap, ap vaccination, vaccine shortage in ap, covid-19
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Anantapur district targeted to inoculate 21,835 people against Covid-19. But it went on to vaccinate 23,078 people across the district till Saturday night. (Photo: DC/Narayana Rao)

Anantapur district tops in centre’s vaccination drive: Collector

The atmosphere is almost similar to the one witnessed during the 2017 Nandyal Assembly byelection when Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy, then the Leader of Opposition, camped in Nandyal for a week. Similarly, TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu is camping in Tirupati. (Photo: AP)

Major contenders going all-out to pocket Tirupati

There had been multiple serious contenders for party tickets to contest the bypoll, especially from the ruling TRS and the BJP. (Photo: PTI)

Parties tracking 'coverts' in Nagarjunasagar by-poll

The state government had announced that 371 villages will be submerged due to the project and CCLA has given permission for providing R&R package to 164 villages. (DC Image))

Polavaram will render people from 192 villages homeless



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Chief Justice recommends Ramana as his successor

Justice Ramana will be the second Telugu speaking Chief Justice of India. (Photo: PTI)

Five jawans killed in Maoist ambush in Chhattisgarh's Bastar

The encounter took place near Jonagunda village situated along the Sukma-Bijapur border when a joint team of security forces were out on a counterinsurgency operation. (Photo: PTI)

As Covid scene turns worse, private bus operators failing to observe SOP

Lack of minimum preventive steps by private travel agencies and APSRTC for their services results in a rise in the spread of Covid-19 virus to urban areas and also the interiors. — Representational image/AFP

India sidesteps queries on secret talks with Pakistan

When asked whether there could be any Saarc summit in Islamabad which could be attended by Prime Minister Modi, as claimed in Pakistani media reports, the MEA spokesman termed it as “speculation”, adding that he did not have anything to share on this for now. — PTI file photo

Polling peaceful in all five states, high voter turnout seals parties' destiny

Voters stand in a line to cast their vote outside a polling station during Tamil Nadu state legislative election in Chennai on April 6, 2021. (Arun SANKAR / AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham