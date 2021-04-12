AP records steady rise in daily COVID numbers with 3495 cases on Sunday

The state has 20,954 patients as of Sunday morning and a majority of them were under home isolation. (Photo: DC/Murali Krishna)

VIJAYAWADA: The Coronavirus infections are increasing on a daily basis in Andhra Pradesh for the past few days. On Sunday 3,495 new infections were registered, it was officially stated.

Until recently, only 500 to 1,000 new cases used to be registered a day.

The state confirmed nine deaths due to Covid and 3,495 new infections for the 24-hour period ending Sunday morning. It was the highest single-day tally since October 23. As many as 31,719 samples were tested.

A total of 1.542 crore samples were tested in the state so far, with a positivity rate of 6 per cent.

Four new deaths were registered in Chittoor and one each in Guntur, Kurnool, Nellore, Prakasam and Srikakulam districts.

The total number of Coronavirus cases in AP state was 9,22,506 of which the total recoveries were of 8,94,252. The state has 20,954 patients as of Sunday morning and a majority of them were under home isolation.

District-wise, the highest number of new Coronavirus infections, 719, in a single day spike, was registered in Chittoor followed by Guntur with 501, Visakhapatnam 405, Krishna 306, Srikakulam 293, Prakasam 215, Anantapur 209, Vizianagaram 193, Kadapa 192, Kurnool 191, Nellore 190, East Godavari 41 and West Godavari 40 cases.

East Godavari is on top with a total of 1,25,817 Coronavirus cases while West Godavari recorded 94,735 cases, Chittoor 94,160, Guntur 82,043, Anantapur 69,540, Nellore 65,013, Visakhapatnam 64,708, Prakasam 63,735, Kurnool 63,063, Kadapa 56,866, Krishna 52,817, Srikakulam 48,039 and Vizianagaram 41,970 cases.