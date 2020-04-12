Nation Current Affairs 12 Apr 2020 Telangana extends lo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana extends lockdown till April 30 though tax collections are down to 2.5%

DECCAN CHRONICLE | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Apr 12, 2020, 8:20 am IST
Updated Apr 12, 2020, 9:01 am IST
All school students to be promoted to the next grade; decision on SSC exams after April 30
Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao addresses a press conference in Hyderabad to announce an extension of the coronavirus lockdown in the state.(Photo: Twitter/@TelanganaCMO)
 Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao addresses a press conference in Hyderabad to announce an extension of the coronavirus lockdown in the state.(Photo: Twitter/@TelanganaCMO)

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday announced that the state Cabinet had unanimously decided to extend the ongoing coronavirus lockdown till April 30.

Making the announcement at a press conferenceafter a special meeti ng of the Cabinet, the chief minister said that there was every possibility that the state would be coronavirus-free by April 24, going by the present trend. He said the extended lockdown will be implemented very strictly. 

 

No religious gatherings including congregations at mosques will be allowed during the period. The chief minister said students from Class I to IX will be promoted to the next grade.

Regarding the SSC exams, which were halted midway, the chief minister said, “The state government will take an appropriate decision with regard to the future of the SSC students after April 30.”

The chief minister announced that rice, flour and dal mills will be allowed to operate during the lockdown.

Chandshekar Rao said the Cabinet had unanimously decided to supply irrigation to crops under the major projects. The Cabinet decision will be informed to prime minister Narendra Modi in the night.

Chandrashekar Rao said he had written a letter to the prime minister with certain demands. In his letter, he said, “I wish to flag the impact of Covid-19 on the economy. Though the exact impact cannot be accessed at this point in time, there is unanimity among analysts and international organisations that there will be a sharp decline in GDP growth in the first two quarters.”

He brought to the notice of the PM that the impact was already being felt in the tax and non-tax revenue collections in the state. As compared to the proportionate monthly revenue of Rs 4,000 crore, actual collections were abysmally low at only Rs 100 crore in April.

He said that given the situation in Telangana, borrowing seemed to be the only option to meet expenditure. He requested the Prime Minister to defer the debt servicing including repayment of principal and interest of all State Development Loans (SDL) and the loans taken by state public sector units based on the government’s guarantee by two quarters.

...
Tags: telangana lockdown, k chandrashekar rao, coronavirus
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

A medic takes samples for a swab test at Kurla area, identified as a containment zone, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Mumbai. PTI photo

Maharashtra corona tally rises to 1,895 with 134 new cases

Police stop commuters at a check-point on Punjab-Chandigarh border during the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Chandigarh. PTI Photo

Seven arrested for attacking police officers in Punjab

Easter marks the end of the Holy Week of prayers and penitence recalling the final phase of Christ's life from his arrest and cruxification, followed by resurrection. (AP)

An unconventional Easter for believers this year

Police personnel stand guard to restrict entry into Sahibabad market, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. PTI photo

Eight held for gathering at gurdwara defying lockdown



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
 

Aakar Patel: What will the new economy look like post Covid-19 crash?

People thrown out of livelihoods sit down for a meal at a soup kitchen set up by the Delhi government at a temporary shelter in the Nizamuddin area. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

Waqyanavis: So cops looked the other way 'coz Tablighi Jamaat sends them free food?

Health workers sanitize the area near the Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat where Covid-19 positive persons spread the virus to other participants. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Mumbai stares at medical crisis as nearly 100 frontline workers test positive

A medic takes samples for a coronavirus test in the containment zone of Kurla in Mumbai on April 11, 2020. (PTI)

After video conference with CMs, PM Modi hints at extending lockdown

A man walks on a deserted road in Janpath during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. PTI Photo

Maharashtra to extend lockdown till April 30

PTI Photo

In Covid hotspot Indore, graveyards witness a sudden spurt in burials

The divisional commissioner of Indore, Akash Tripathi, visits the Taat Patti Bakhal locality where health workers were attacked by local people last week. (PTI)

Extend national lockdown by at least a fortnight, says Punjab CM

Gujarat police personnel wearing facemasks stand guard near a board reading 'Containment Zone restricted area' during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Ahmedabad. AFP Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham