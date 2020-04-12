Nation Current Affairs 12 Apr 2020 Nellore youth studyi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Nellore youth studying in US suffers gunshot

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 12, 2020, 2:45 pm IST
Updated Apr 12, 2020, 2:45 pm IST
The student is on ventilator and is yet to undergo multiple surgeries to remove the bullet
Dega Dheeraj Reddy.
Nellore: In a sad incident, a native of Madamanur village in SPSR Nellore district, Dega Dheeraj Reddy, studying at America has suffered a gunshot when he was on his way from Gas Station at Maryland Heights, St Louis, Missouri at 11 am on April 9 On April 9, 2020.

According to a close friend of Dheeraj, T Sai Teja of Madamanur village, his injuries are severe and he was admitted in Mercy Hospital, Ballas Rd.

 

The bullet entered his body from the left side of the abdomen and ended up on the right side damaging the intestine and liver. He is currently on ventilator and the condition is critical.

He is still to undergo multiple surgeries and the bullet is yet to be removed. On a positive note his heart rate and blood pressure is better and his kin are hoping for recovery.

Dheeraj was grown up by his maternal grandparents and uncle after his parents passed away in his childhood. With a lot of hurdles in his life, he started his career as a software Engineer in India for a MNC.

It took time for him to stand financially and support himself for his master’s education. To fulfill his dream he went to the USA in January 2020 for pursuing Masters at Eastern Illinois University, shares his friend.

“He was an intelligent guy who got a scholarship in his school for his excellence in an academic career and had the potential in achieving his goal. Unfortunately, with this incident all his dreams are shattered” Mr Teja said.

The road to recovery for Dheeraj will be long, but he is dedicated to continuing his journey and living a full life, he noted.

He said that a childhood friend of Dheeraj, Kishore Chittamuru, who is working in US, has been raising funds for treatment which is costing more than Rs 1.50 Cr through fundraising website gofundme.

In an appeal Kishore Chittamuri appealed to people for help to cover the costs of hospital stays, rehabilitation facilities, and 24/7 care for Dheeraj as he transitions into a life that is different, but still his own.

“As we, his well wishers, are still in the wake of this devastating tragedy, it’s difficult to imagine what the future holds, but we know that Dheeraj will never cease to be the brilliant, beautiful, hardworking, and vivacious man that he is. We simply need to be able to support him along that journey” Mr Teja said.

He further said that Dheeraj is stable now but he will undergo one more surgery on Tuesday.

Tags: nellore, youth shot, maryland heights, st louis, missouri, dega dheeraj reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nellore


