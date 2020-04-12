Nation Current Affairs 12 Apr 2020 Mumbai's BMC re ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Mumbai's BMC resumes door-to-door screening drive in Dharavi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 12, 2020, 10:53 am IST
Updated Apr 12, 2020, 10:53 am IST
The civic body is screening around 7.5 lakh population in Dharavi, which started on Friday and will continue for around two more weeks
Doctors wearing protective suits examine a woman in a bid to detect COVID-19 positive cases, at a camp at Sewri slums during the nationwide lockdown, in Mumbai. PTI Photo
 Doctors wearing protective suits examine a woman in a bid to detect COVID-19 positive cases, at a camp at Sewri slums during the nationwide lockdown, in Mumbai. PTI Photo

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday resumed the door-to-door screening drive in Dharavi, where four people have died of coronavirus so far. An 80-year-old patient passed away at the civic-run Kasturba hospital on Saturday. The area has reported 28 positive cases of coronavirus till now. The civic body is screening around 7.5 lakh population in Dharavi, which started on Friday and will continue for around two more weeks.

An official said that the body temperature of the locals will be recorded and they will be checked for symptoms of coronavirus.

 

On Friday, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said the BMC will use drones to spray disinfectants in Dharavi. Mr Tope also said drones will be used by Mumbai police for an effective implementation of the lockdown in densely populated areas.  

Meanwhile, five new cases from Mumbai’s Dadar area were reported on Saturday. Four cases are from one family who were high-risk contact of a patient, who was earlier tested positive from Dadar.

...
Tags: covid-19 maharashtra, brihanmumbai municipal corporation (bmc), dharavi covid-19, mumbai coronavirus outbreak
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

A medic takes samples for a swab test at Kurla area, identified as a containment zone, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Mumbai. PTI photo

Maharashtra corona tally rises to 1,895 with 134 new cases

Police stop commuters at a check-point on Punjab-Chandigarh border during the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Chandigarh. PTI Photo

Seven arrested for attacking police officers in Punjab

Easter marks the end of the Holy Week of prayers and penitence recalling the final phase of Christ's life from his arrest and cruxification, followed by resurrection. (AP)

An unconventional Easter for believers this year

Police personnel stand guard to restrict entry into Sahibabad market, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. PTI photo

Eight held for gathering at gurdwara defying lockdown



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
 

Aakar Patel: What will the new economy look like post Covid-19 crash?

People thrown out of livelihoods sit down for a meal at a soup kitchen set up by the Delhi government at a temporary shelter in the Nizamuddin area. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

Waqyanavis: So cops looked the other way 'coz Tablighi Jamaat sends them free food?

Health workers sanitize the area near the Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat where Covid-19 positive persons spread the virus to other participants. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Country reports 909 virus cases in a single day, tally surges past 8,000

A firefighter sprays disinfectant to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi. PTI Photo

Mumbai stares at medical crisis as nearly 100 frontline workers test positive

A medic takes samples for a coronavirus test in the containment zone of Kurla in Mumbai on April 11, 2020. (PTI)

900 UK nationals to be evacuated from Gujarat

PTI Photo

After video conference with CMs, PM Modi hints at extending lockdown

A man walks on a deserted road in Janpath during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. PTI Photo

Borders of Maharashtra's Thane district sealed till April 15

A police personnel makes announcements using a loudspeaker at the closed Jambli Naka market during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Thane. PTI Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham