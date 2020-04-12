Mumbai's BMC resumes door-to-door screening drive in Dharavi

Doctors wearing protective suits examine a woman in a bid to detect COVID-19 positive cases, at a camp at Sewri slums during the nationwide lockdown, in Mumbai. PTI Photo

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday resumed the door-to-door screening drive in Dharavi, where four people have died of coronavirus so far. An 80-year-old patient passed away at the civic-run Kasturba hospital on Saturday. The area has reported 28 positive cases of coronavirus till now. The civic body is screening around 7.5 lakh population in Dharavi, which started on Friday and will continue for around two more weeks.

An official said that the body temperature of the locals will be recorded and they will be checked for symptoms of coronavirus.

On Friday, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said the BMC will use drones to spray disinfectants in Dharavi. Mr Tope also said drones will be used by Mumbai police for an effective implementation of the lockdown in densely populated areas.

Meanwhile, five new cases from Mumbai’s Dadar area were reported on Saturday. Four cases are from one family who were high-risk contact of a patient, who was earlier tested positive from Dadar.