Maharashtra corona tally rises to 1,895 with 134 new cases

Published Apr 12, 2020, 1:53 pm IST
Updated Apr 12, 2020, 1:53 pm IST
Among the new cases, 113 have been reported from Mumbai city and seven from Mira Bhayandar civic area in neighbouring Thane district
A medic takes samples for a swab test at Kurla area, identified as a containment zone, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Mumbai. PTI photo
Mumbai: At least 134 people tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra on Sunday, taking the state tally to 1,895, said a state health official.

Among the new cases, 113 have been reported from Mumbai city and seven from Mira Bhayandar civic area in neighbouring Thane district.

 

Besides, four cases have been reported from Pune city, two each from Navi Mumbai, Thane city and Vasai-Virar in neighbouring Palghar district, and one each from Raigad, Amravati, Bhiwandi (Thane district) and Pimpri Chinchwad (town near Pune), the official said.

Tags: coronavirus in maharashtra, maharashtra covid-19, coronavirus cases india, coronavirus death toll
Location: India, Maharashtra


