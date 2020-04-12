Corona+ Tablighi Jamaat attendee flouted lockdown orders, met people

Firefighters spray disinfectants at a locality near Nizamuddin mosque during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi. PTI photo

Jodhpur: A Tablighi Jamaat member has tested positive for coronavirus and he was booked for allegedly flouting the lockdown orders and concealing travel history in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, police said on Sunday.

Police learnt about the association of the man with the organisation through a source, and also about his activities defying the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the pandemic, they said.

He was taken for the medical examination and was confirmed for COVID-19, police said.

"He had left Pokaran village on March 13 and travelled to various places attending various Tablighi Jamaat congregations. He returned to Jaisalmer on March 17, but he hid his travel history from police," Station House Officer Surendra Kumar.

"Instead of confining himself to home, he continued travelling around and meeting people in areas like Badli, Ujlan, That, Gomat and other areas of Pokaran even after the lockdown was invoked," Kumar added.

A case was registered against him for flouting the lockdown orders and also becoming a carrier of the disease, police said.